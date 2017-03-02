Modine Innovation Tour to stop in Macon, Ga

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a technology leader in the HVAC industry, will be in Macon, Georgia on Thursday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Mingledorff’s, for their latest stop on the 2017 Innovation Tour.

Traveling across North America, Modine’s 2017 Innovation Tour will feature professional development seminars and showcase the latest products in the HVAC industry such as the new high efficiency residential geothermal unit, commercial rooftop HVAC units, and some of the quietest classroom HVAC products on the market. Also featured are Modine’s unit heater and infrared heater lines.

“Macon has a diverse set of industries fueling its economy,” said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. “Education, healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing—these industries can all benefit from new HVAC solutions and technology.”

In addition to the product showcase, continuing education will be provided for CEU credits with the following courses:

Dedicated Outside Air Systems Basics

Advancements in Energy Recovery for DOAS

Gas Fired Heating for Commercial Equipment

Indoor Air Quality and Design Strategies to Resolve Economizer Code Conflicts

“We want every specifying engineer and contractor in Macon-Bibb County to attend and hopefully walk away with knowledge they can pass along to their customers,” said Raduenz. “That’s ultimately what this tour is all about.”

Mingledorff’s is located at 5527 Thomaston Rd., Macon, GA 31220. To see the complete agenda and register for the Macon, Georgia event March 9, visit https://modineinnovationtour.com/tour-detail/ga/macon.

For more information about the 2017 Innovation Tour, and to see if Modine will be stopping near you, visit modineinnovationtour.com.

