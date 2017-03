The Jeep and Mopar brands have once again joined forces to create a selection of concept Jeep vehicles for the upcoming 51st annual Easter Jeep Safari, taking place in Moab, Utah, April 8-16. The Jeep Quicksand concept and the Jeep Switchback concept are two of the new vehicles that will head to Moab. Look for more information and images on these vehicles later this week.

