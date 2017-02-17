Mitsubishi Motors starts production of Mirage G4 in the Philippines

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announces that production of the Mirage G4 (Philippine market name; Attrage in some other markets) has started at the vehicle assembly plant of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC)(1). Mirage G4 is the first model to go into production under the Philippine government’s Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) Program.

MMPC’s plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna Province has an annual capacity of 50,000 vehicles. In May this year, the Mirage model will follow the Mirage G4 (Attrage) into production.

MMPC started production in 1964. In 2009, and then in May 2016, it became the first auto company in the Philippines to reach a cumulative production volume of 500,000 and 600,000 vehicles respectively. MMC posted 59,480 units (market share of 15.3%) of sales for the calendar year 2016, a 12.9% increase from the previous year, recording the highest sales volume in ten consecutive years.

MMPC Outline

Established: Feb. 1963

Headquarters / Plant: Santa Rosa, Laguna Province (45km southeast of Manila)

Capital: 1.64 billion PHP

Scope of operations: Production and sales of MMC vehicles

Representative: Yoshiaki Kato, President and CEO

Stockholders: MMC 51%, Sojitz Corporation 49%

Annual production capacity: 50,000 units

Site area: 21.4 hectares

Number of employees: Approx. 1,400 employees (as of December 2016)

(1) The sole manufacturer and distributor of MMC in the Philippines

