Mitsubishi Motors becomes Thailand’s largest vehicle exporter in fiscal 2016

Mitsubishi Motors has outpaced other large international car makers to become the number-one automotive exporter in Thailand for the first time with total export volume of 309,915 units for the 12-month period ending March 31st, 2017.

The company’s export performance means that its Laem Chabang factory in Thailand is now the largest global production hub for Mitsubishi Motors, more than 80% of all local production sold for export.

The record export performance coincides with a visit by Carlos Ghosn to the Laem Chabang Industrial Estate today – his first since becoming chairman of Mitsubishi Motors last December. The plant’s production capacity is largest in Mitsubishi Motors’ factories in the world, and vehicles are exported to over 120 countries worldwide.

“The Laem Chabang plant in Thailand is a tremendous strength of Mitsubishi Motors’ business,” said Mr Ghosn. “Our world-class production facilities are capable of producing 424,000 vehicles a year. As Thailand’s leading automotive exporter, this factory has become the global production hub for Mitsubishi Motors.”

Last fall, Mitsubishi Motors joined as a member of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, one of the world’s top three auto groups with annual unit sales of almost 10 million vehicles. Mitsubishi Motor’s Thai business will deliver synergies through sharing of best practice on cost controls, parts sourcing and productivity. The growth of Mitsubishi Motors will be supported by better procurement, improved logistics, better plant utilization and access to technology sharing and common vehicle platforms, reflecting the Alliance’s larger investment in research and development.

Mitsubishi Motors Thailand operates four plants in Thailand that employ more than 6,000 workers. Last fiscal year, the company’s Thai operations produced 356,000 vehicles.

The main export destinations are Europe (28%), ASEAN and Asia region (25%), North America (21%), Oceania (12%), Others (14 %).

