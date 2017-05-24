Mitsubishi Electric develops smart-learning algorithm for extra-efficient AI

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed a proprietary deep-reinforcement algorithm for artificial-intelligence (AI) machine control that requires just one-fiftieth the number of trials compared to conventional AI control methods. The algorithm is expected to enable smart equipment such as industrial robots and vehicles to use sensors and cameras to rapidly learn about their environments for finely tuned AI-based control in unique environments.

