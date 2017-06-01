Mitsubishi Electric completes new satellite component production facility

Mitsubishi Electric’s Space Systems Business

Mitsubishi Electric, a leading manufacturer for space research and development, has participated in the production of more than 500 domestic and international satellites as either the prime contractor or a major subcontractor. In 2000, the company became the first Japanese manufacturer capable of developing, designing, assembling and testing satellites at a single location. The company’s Kamakura Works is equipped with one of Japan’s largest thermal-vacuum testing chambers, an acoustic test chamber and an antenna test range. To date, the works has produced 18 satellites, as well as electronic modules for the Japanese-driven H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) for unmanned cargo resupply in outer space.Mitsubishi Electric strengthened its presence in the global satellite market when it was selected to supply the TURKSAT-4A and -4B satellites to Turkey’s Turksat A.S. in March 2011. The two satellites incorporate Mitsubishi Electric’s DS2000 satellite platform, which facilitates the delivery of highly reliable satellites at reasonable costs. In May 2011, Mitsubishi Electric successfully delivered its ST-2 communications satellite into geostationary orbit for a joint venture between Singapore Telecommunications Limited and Taiwan-based Chunghwa Telecom Company Limited. In 2014, the company was awarded a contract to deliver the Es’hail 2 communications satellite to operator Qatar Satellite Company (Es’hailSat).