Mitsubishi Electric announces consolidated financial results for fiscal 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its consolidated financial results for fiscal 2017 (April 1, 2016- March 31, 2017).

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, the business environment was buoyed by the expanding U.S. economy and gradual recoveries in Japan and Europe, as well as modest improvement in China’s economic slowdown. In addition, the yen became stronger against foreign currencies compared to the previous year, but weakened after the U.S. presidential election in November.

Under these circumstances, the Mitsubishi Electric Group has been working even harder than before to promote growth strategies rooted in its advantages, while continuously implementing initiatives to strengthen its competitiveness and business structure. As a result, the Mitsubishi Electric Group has recorded a net sales of 4,238.6 billion yen for fiscal 2017, a decrease of 4% compared to the previous fiscal year, with decreased sales in the Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, and Electronic Devices segments.

Consolidated operating income decreased by 10% compared to the previous fiscal year to 270.1 billion yen, due to decreased profits in the Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, and Electronic Devices segments.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.