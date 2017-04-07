Mitsubishi Corporation to be part of Europe’s largest battery storage project in Germany

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that it will be working through Enspire ME, a fifty-fifty joint venture established between MC and Eneco, an integrated energy company from the Netherlands, to provide services based on a large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS).

Enspire ME will construct the BESS in Jardelund, located in the state of Schleswig-Holstein in northern Germany. Construction is slated for completion at the end of 2017. With a maximum storage capacity of approximately 50,000kW, it will be the largest BESS in Europe to be located at one site. The project will use the system to provide capacity reserve* and balancing services to renewables, mainly in Germany and surrounding countries. In addition, MC and Eneco will seek to leverage this new system to boost the value of their jointly run offshore wind projects**.

In Europe, the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 has resulted in the acceleration of initiatives to facilitate a low-carbon society, including the aggressive promotion of environmentally-friendly policies aimed at achieving renewable targets. As solar, wind and other renewable sources, which are intermittent, replace fossil fuels as a source of energy and enter mainstream power grids, stabilizing the power supply also poses a challenge. BESS are considered to be an effective solution to that problem.

MC has been strengthening its involvement in the development of businesses that have high environmental value as part of its contribution to the realization of a low-carbon society. The company therefore remains committed to developing businesses that, like BESS, encourage greater use of renewable energy.

