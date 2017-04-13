MINI at Auto Shanghai 2017: World Premiere of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman

The British premium brand MINI celebrates a world premiere at Auto Shanghai 2017 with the presentation of the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman. The motor show in the megacity on the East China Sea provides the setting for the first public appearance of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman (for the Chinese market combined fuel consumption: 7.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 175 g/km). The model is the ultimate partner for all those who wish to combine a desire for adventure, versatility and off-road capabilities with hallmark MINI go-kart feeling, supreme power and outstanding driving dynamics.

The China premiere of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman underscores the great importance MINI attaches to the International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai. China’s biggest automotive trade show has been known as Auto Shanghai for more than three decades. It is held on an alternating basis with Auto China in Beijing and attracted new record numbers in 2015 with more than 900,000 visitors. The venue of the 17th Auto Shanghai is the China Expo Convention and Exhibition Complex. Here, more than 1,100 exhibitors from all over the world have some 350,000 square metres of space at their disposal in 13 halls, where they will be presenting new models, technical innovations, accessory products and services from 21 to 28 April 2017.

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman: versatility and off-road capabilities coupled with outstanding driving dynamics and race track feeling.

The second generation of the MINI Countryman is the most spacious and most versatile model in the range of the tradition-steeped British brand. And another superlative now applies to the power unit of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman: with an output of 170 kW/231 hp, it is the most powerful engine ever to be fitted in a MINI. In combination with the standard all-wheel drive system ALL4 and a robust vehicle concept, it ensures that the latest addition to the family of top John Cooper Works athletes takes the MINI experience to a whole new level – in terms of both race track feeling on the road and driving fun over unsurfaced terrain.

For the Chinese market, the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman is offered as standard with an 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission, sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. The superior performance qualities of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman are likewise reflected in its elasticity on interim sprints, cornering agility and deceleration performance. This is the result of an overall package assembled with John Cooper Works racing expertise, which includes not just the engine and the efficiency-optimised all-wheel drive system but also a sports suspension with 18-inch John Cooper Works light alloy wheels and a Brembo sports brake system. Distinctive body features designed to optimise the car’s aerodynamic properties and cooling air intake and a model-specific cockpit with John Cooper Works sports seats round off the performance package of the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman.

The MINI model range in China: on course for continued success with enormous diversity.

With the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman presented at Auto Shanghai 2017 in China, the current MINI generation presents a level of diversity that ensures driving fun in every way. As such, MINI continues its success story as the leading supplier of premium vehicles in the small car and compact segment. The incomparable blend of enthralling engine and suspension technology, unique quality, unmistakable design and a wide range of customisation options has helped raise MINI to cult status in this segment in the Chinese market, too. China is now the fourth largest MINI sales market.

The current MINI model family comprises five models, each of which embodies the thrilling MINI brand profile in its own distinctive and expressive way. In the small car segment, the MINI 3 door (for the Chinese market combined fuel consumption: 6,3 – 5,2 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 149 – 124 g/km) represents the brand’s classic body concept, while the MINI 5 door (for the Chinese market combined fuel consumption: 6,1 – 5,4 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 146 – 128 g/km) meets the need for extended space and increased versatility. The MINI 3 door is offered on the Chinese market in the form of the MINI One, MINI Cooper, MINI Cooper S and MINI John Cooper Works. The MINI 5 door is available in the versions MINI One, MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper S. Meanwhile elegance and open-air pleasure coupled with driving dynamics and go-kart feeling are provided by the MINI Convertible, available in China as the MINI Cooper Convertible and the MINI Cooper S Convertible.

The MINI Clubman (for the Chinese market combined fuel consumption: 7 – 5,8 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 167 – 138 g/km) brings the core qualities of the legendary MINI to the premium compact segment, offering an outstanding level of everyday and long-distance suitability, versatility and ride comfort. The latter is available in China as the MINI One Clubman, MINI Cooper Clubman and MINI Cooper S Clubman and as well as the MINI John Cooper Works Clubman with all-wheel drive. The MINI Countryman (for the Chinese market combined fuel consumption: 7,4 – 6,2 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 175 – 148 g/km) offers enthralling hallmark driving fun and individual style. With four doors, a large tailgate, five seats and the optional all-wheel drive system ALL4 it is the perfect partner in everyday traffic, on action-packed trips and even away from surfaced roads. On the Chinese market it is available in the versions MINI Cooper Countryman, MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4, MINI Cooper S Countryman, MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 and now also as the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman.

The MINI engine program for the Chinese automotive market comprises three petrol engines. They have three (MINI One, MINI Cooper) or four (MINI Cooper S and MINI John Cooper Works) cylinders and are fitted with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.