MINI 5-door wins Business Car Manager’s Best Compact Company Car of the year 2017

MINI Cooper D 5-door Hatch has been awarded Best Company Car of the Year 2017 for the second year in a row by Business Car Manager.

MINI 5-door Hatch was a favourite of the independent judging panel and fended off rivals thanks to its CO2 emissions of just 95 g/km, low running costs and high residual values for business drivers.

Ralph Morton, editor, Business Car Manager said: “It’s a double for the MINI – the second successive year for the hatch to win this title. And it’s not hard to see why: the great looks and desirable brand name are backed up by hardnosed financials – it’s cheap on costs to run and delivers competitive BIK thanks to its 95g/km emissions. Result? A winner all round. Again.”

Since its launch in September 2014, MINI 5-door Hatch has catapulted the brand into the corporate sector where it has continued to grow exponentially. Following this success, MINI has cemented its focus on fleet and business customers with the launch of two further models, MINI Clubman in November 2015 and most recently, the new MINI Countryman in February 2017.

The three new models added to MINI’s model line-up each offer improved practicality for families with increased legroom, larger boots and a generous offering of standard equipment.

Ian Waspe, Corporate Development Manager, MINI UK said: “We are very happy to receive the award for Best Compact SME Company Car.

“Our influence within the corporate sector is growing year on year and winning this award for the second time not only reflects the practical offering of MINI 5-door for business customers but also the renewed focus MINI places onto this important market.”

