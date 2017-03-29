Mindtree sponsors Connected Car California

Mindtree has been confirmed as a co-sponsor of Connected Car California, which will take place in Santa Clara, California on 25 April 2017. The conference brings together the stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

About Mindtree

Mindtree delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. “Born digital,” Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there.

For more details please see http://www.mindtree.com/

To register for this event, please go to https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-california/

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Connected Car California conference brings together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44(0)

2921 286 515

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.