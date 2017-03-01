Mike Lynskey, Technology Director, BP confirmed for Fuel Economy Detroit

Mike Lynskey, Technology Director, BP has been confirmed as a speaker at Fuel Economy Detroit.

Mike Lynskey is a Technology Director for BP focusing on the development of the next generation of fuels, lubricants and alternative energy technologies for the automotive sector.

After graduating in 1989 with a degree in Chemistry and Chemical Technology from Bradford University, Mike joined Castrol as a Development Chemist and has subsequently spent over 20 years working for BP/Castrol in increasingly senior technology positions.

For the last five years, Mike has worked closely with BP’s Global OEM partners and has jointly published a number of SAE papers. He is currently working on providing future mobility solutions which provide mutual benefits.

