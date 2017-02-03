Michigan Governor Rick Snyder visits HARMAN Israel to affirm the strong Cyber Security relationship between Michigan and Tel Aviv

HARMAN International (NYSE: HAR), the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced The Honorable Rick Snyder, Governor of Michigan, along with a prestigious delegation of Michigan representatives, visited HARMAN’s cyber security facility in Kfar Saba, Israel.

HARMAN’s Saar Dickman, VP, Automotive Cyber Security and Michal Geva, VP, Sales Enablement, led the Governor’s visit, showcasing HARMAN’s cyber security solutions and discussing HARMAN’s operations in Israel and Michigan. The governor and his delegation also participated in a live demonstration of HARMAN’s cyber security and Over-The-Air (OTA) solutions that detect, protect and mitigate connected and autonomous vehicles to combat cyber-attacks.

“Cyber security is an essential building block to making connected transportation systems safe for drivers, passengers and society – from the cars themselves to broader V to X solutions. Governor Snyder clearly shares HARMAN’s commitment to ensuring we deploy the most sophisticated technologies to keep our roads safe, and we were proud to be a part of his envoy to Israel,” said Dickman.

HARMAN has been making significant and ongoing investments in Israeli technology since 2012, including acquisitions of iOnRoad, TowerSec and Redbend, which formed two R&D centers, underscoring HARMAN’s commitment to this area. Dickman came to HARMAN through the Company’s 2016 acquisition of TowerSec, an Israeli startup that was co-headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan and part of the SPARK program there. Through significant investments in Israel, HARMAN maintains its Israeli headquarters in Tel Aviv where its focus is on OTA and software development.

In Novi, Michigan, HARMAN established its North American Automotive Headquarters which now employs approximately one thousand people, including many engineers and software designers. The Company is a leader in connected car technologies providing navigation, multimedia, connectivity, telematics, sound management, safety and security solutions to the world’s automakers.

“As vehicles become more connected and intelligent, we must ensure everyone on the road is protected,” said Governor Snyder. “This requires public-private-academic collaborations, where we learn from the experts and exchange best practices. By coming to Israel, visiting innovative companies like HARMAN and engaging the top people in cyber security, we gain extremely valuable insights to design the infrastructure and policies necessary to keep people, property and information safe. The future of Automotive is incredibly exciting, and we want all of Michigan to keep driving the best – and safest – innovations in the world.”

With more than 6,400 patents in all key domains, including safety, design, navigation, connectivity, networking, HMI and more, HARMAN continues to push the boundaries bringing connected car innovations to market that enable new connected experiences, improve driver safety and increase vehicle security.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.