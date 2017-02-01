Michelin North America announces broad price increase

Michelin North America will increase prices up to 8 percent for its passenger, heavy-truck, earthmover, industrial-handling, agriculture and two-wheel segments across all of the Company’s brands in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The increase will be implemented separately by individual segments; customers will be notified directly with specific details. This increase represents Michelin’s first since 2012, comprising net effects of raw material prices as well as the Company’s market-leading technology enhancements, innovations and other market conditions.

