Michelin extends public invitation to MOVIN’ON, the global meeting place for action in sustainable mobility

Michelin, a world leader in sustainable mobility and innovation, invites visionaries, entrepreneurs and green-conscious advocates to attend MOVIN’ ON, the 2017 edition of the world’s premiere and longest-running forum for sustainable mobility. For the very first time in its history, the global event is being held in Montréal, celebrating the city’s 375th Anniversary. Conceived in collaboration with the City of Montreal and C2, the June 13-15, 2017 summit is being hosted at the Arsenal venue; convening the public and experts to innovatively move ideas to action for safe, clean, connected, efficient and inclusive mobility.

“Montreal is a Smart City and every day its many commercial key players work progressively, sometimes as behind the scenes leaders, within the global sustainable mobility ecosystem. Since 1992 and the release of the 1st fuel-efficient tire, Michelin has reaffirmed its vision of effective, sustainable mobility with the goal of helping people and goods to move about more efficiently. In addition to company-level initiatives, Michelin also wants to pursue the dialogue with creative stakeholders in order to invent the future of mobility.” Claire Dorland Clauzel continues “We all know that brainstorming can lead to breakthroughs, and that is why Michelin is working with C2 to create a tremendous laboratory for innovation. Workshops and collaborative sessions compliment the creative space and together will serve as the forum for participants to address mobility challenges for growing urban areas.” – Claire Dorland-Clauzel, Executive Vice President, Sustainable Development, External Relations and Brands, Michelin Group.

“Montréal’s mobility ecosystem is ripe for thoughtful actions, and playing host to MOVIN’ON is a natural fit for our city. Montreal’s forward-thinking mobility cluster, which includes global stakeholders in the aeronautical and electric clean transport sectors, plus our ongoing efforts to make the City a more electric vehicle friendly one, are all reasons to convene here for visionary exchanges.” – Denis CODERRE, Mayor of Montréal.

