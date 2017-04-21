Michael Stewart joins Hyundai Motor America Communications team

Hyundai Motor America today announced that Michael Stewart has joined the company as senior group manager, corporate and marketing public relations reporting to Director of Communications, Jim Trainor. Stewart will be responsible for corporate and marketing communications, which includes enhancing Hyundai’s corporate reputation, executing thought leadership and executive visibility programming, disseminating corporate and business news and supporting the company’s advertising and marketing programs, among other responsibilities. He is based out of Hyundai’s North American headquarters.

Stewart comes to Hyundai with more than a decade of experience driving the company’s communications initiatives as a part of its public relations agency, Ketchum. As a vice president at the agency, Stewart managed multi-geographical teams for both Hyundai and Genesis, helping lead programs that were recognized with several national PR awards.

During his time at Ketchum, he also led and worked on other automotive clients as well as those in the healthcare and insurance industries. Prior to his time at Ketchum, Stewart worked at MSLGROUP and before that a stint at Nike Golf.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and is currently a member of the USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations Advisory Board that connects the school’s communication and journalism school to the global public relations industry.

“Michael’s experience in the automotive industry, combined with adeptness in integrated marketing and corporate communications, makes him uniquely suited for this position,” said Jim Trainor, director of communications, Hyundai Motor America. “His passion and loyalty to the Hyundai brand over the last decade will prove invaluable for this newly created role.”

Michael Stewart can be reached at 714-887-2495 or mstewart@hmausa.com.

