Michael James, Director of Driving (Autonomous Driving), Toyota Research Institute confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Michael James, Director of Driving (Autonomous Driving), Toyota Research Institute has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Michael James is the Director of Driving (Autonomous Driving) at Toyota Research Institute (TRI). He received the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science (Machine Learning / Intelligent Systems) from the University of Michigan in 2005.

He joined Toyota Research Institute North America (TRI-NA) holding positions of Scientist, Principal Investigator, and Group Lead within the Autonomous Driving Research group. In 2016 TRI was formed and he became Chief Engineer (Autonomous Driving), then Director (Driving).

His research interests include machine learning for perception and prediction using multiple sensor modalities; and decision making and control under uncertainty. Dr. James has served on the program committees of AAAI, IJCAI, and ICML and is a member of IEEE and AAAI.

