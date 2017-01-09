MG Motor UK named one of the fastest-growing automotive brands

MG Motor UK has been named as one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the UK*. Figures released earlier this week by the SMMT** reveal that the company registered 4,192 vehicles in 2016 – 1,040 more than last year.

Sales have grown by 33% year-on-year, with MG’s family-friendly SUV – the MG GS – a key driver of this success. In November, the new model reached its 500 unit sales milestone, just 176 days after being unveiled at The London Motor Show in May.

The MG3 supermini has also continued to prove popular with motorists nationwide, thanks to its good looks, sporty engine and affordable price. Relaunched in 2016 with a number of design tweaks and new colour scheme options, the supermini brings style and fun to a new generation of drivers.

Matthew Cheyne, Head of Sales and Marketing at MG Motor UK, commented: “We’re delighted to have been named as one of the UK’s fastest-growing automotive brands. This achievement is testament to the commitment of the whole team at Longbridge, along with our dedicated dealer network, which has played a hugely important role in our expansion over the past 12 months.

“The GS has proven to be an incredibly popular option for motorists looking to buy a family-friendly SUV that doesn’t break the bank, while the MG3 has also enjoyed consistent success throughout the year. 2016 has been a year of progress for MG, and we’re looking forward to building on this further as we move into 2017.

“Later this year, we have a new model coming and, more importantly, our network will grow again as additional excellent dealers join us.”

MG’s continued growth reflects a wider trend for the UK motor industry, with car registrations growing by 2.3% year-on-year in 2016. A total of 2,692,786 new cars were registered, compared to 2,633,503 in 2015.

The MG range currently comprises two distinct models – the MG3 supermini and MG GS SUV. The MG3 starts at just £8,399 and comes with great specification, striking looks and more than a million personalisation options that will make your car completely unique. The MG GS starts at just £14,995 – bringing family fun and affordability perfectly together. Whether a weekend family adventure, the daily commute to work, or a trip to the shops, the GS can handle it.

To find out more about the latest models and offers from MG, visit www.mg.co.uk.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.