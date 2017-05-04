MG Motor UK Launches all-new SUV at the London Motor Show

MG Motor UK officially unveiled its all-new compact SUV – the MG XS – at the London Motor Show earlier today (4th May). Featuring the latest in driver technology, in-car infotainment and next-generation vehicle design, the new model offers a glimpse of the future for MG’s iconic model range.

Expected to arrive in dealerships in late 2017, the MG XS will be available in two engine derivatives and either automatic or manual transmission. The manufacturer’s first car to be marketed under a different name in the UK than China, the MG XS has been specifically-developed to suit market demand for a competitively-priced, family-friendly compact SUV.

Blending style, performance and practicality, the new model joins the highly-acclaimed MG3 Supermini and MG GS SUV in the brand’s all-new line-up for 2017. Pricing will be highly competitive, making the MG XS perfect for young families and new drivers alike.

Matthew Cheyne, Head of Sales and Marketing at MG Motor UK, commented: “The MG XS will be a real game-changer in the compact SUV marketplace. The meaning behind the name is simple – S stands for SUV, X means extra. Featuring state-of-the-art driver technology and innovative design, the new model builds on our growing reputation for capability, performance and quality, positioned at a highly-affordable price – the customer gets extra, for less!

“Full specifications, trim details and pricing will be announced later this year. Until then, customers can pre-book test drives and pre-order model brochures via approved MG dealers nationwide.”

The MG XS adds to the brand’s already popular line-up, meeting market demand for an affordable, compact SUV. For more information about the MG XS, visit www.mg.co.uk. To book a test drive or pre-order product brochures, contact your local MG dealership.

