Mexican capacity expansion strengthens AkzoNobel’s global organic peroxides business

AkzoNobel has significantly strengthened its global manufacturing footprint for organic peroxides by completing a €22 million expansion of its Los Reyes production facility in Mexico.

The new facility will produce Laurox brand organic peroxides, essential ingredients used in the production of plastics and rubber products. The plant highlights the company’s commitment to meeting its customers’ demands and reinforces its position as the world’s leading producer of organic peroxides.

Since 2015, AkzoNobel has invested more than €85 million to better serve its customers in the polymer industry. This has included upgrading technologies, increasing capacity and repositioning its global manufacturing footprint in line with the growth dynamics of the polymer industry.

“Mexico is an important market for us and the Los Reyes site serves as an efficient platform to further develop our global leadership position in organic peroxides,” said Werner Fuhrmann, AkzoNobel Executive Committee member for Specialty Chemicals. “This is a strategic investment, which will enable us to better satisfy growing demand for our products.”

The opening was formally dedicated at a ceremony today by AkzoNobel’s CFO, Maëlys Castella and Johan Landfors, Managing Director of the company’s Polymer Chemistry business.

Landfors says he is proud of the organization’s heritage in Los Reyes. “This expansion is testament to our company’s commitment to grow with our customers and markets. We also have plans to continue investing in our North American plants over the next five years in order to better serve our key customers in the region and globally.”

The Los Reyes site has operated since 1970 and the facility has experienced substantial growth since then. Los Reyes is also the headquarters for AkzoNobel’s Specialty Chemicals business in Mexico, employing more than 230 people. Overall, the company has more than 500 employees in Mexico across three production sites.

