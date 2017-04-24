Meritor launches MeritorPartsXpress.com: a best-in-class, user-friendly website to enhance the process of buying commercial vehicle aftermarket parts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced the launch of MeritorPartsXpress.com, a new e-commerce platform that makes it easier for U.S. and Canadian customers to shop for Meritor Aftermarket parts on their computers, smartphones or tablets. The new website replaces MeritorPartsOnline.com in the United States and Canada.

“Our goal is to deliver a best-in-class, time-saving and user-friendly website that reduces the amount of effort needed for customers to identify the exact replacement parts they need,” said Brett Penzkofer, vice president, Aftermarket, North America for Meritor. “We’re continuing to offer innovative technology solutions such as MeritorPartsXpress.com to increase service levels, improve satisfaction and help grow our customers’ business.”

In addition to searching for replacement parts and product information, visitors to MeritorPartsXpress.com can:

Obtain pricing, parts availability and interchange part numbers

Create requisition lists

Track shipping status

Locate local dealers or distributors

Registered users can log in to find additional features and perform multiple functions, such as:

Reviewing account information for their current orders, saved orders and requisition lists

Placing stock or filling emergency orders

Requesting competitor cross references

“The website’s advanced customer service tools will make it easier for Meritor’s Aftermarket team to deliver faster assistance to registered users,” said Justine Scriptunas, director, Innovation & Technology for Meritor’s Aftermarket business.

Improved search functionality offers quick identification of replacement parts by Meritor part number and product line, competitor part number or keyword. Catalog navigation can be used to correctly identify replacement parts from Meritor’s large selection of product families. To assist in the part-selection process, the website hosts more than 40,000 images, including photographs and line drawings, as well as three-dimensional and 360-degree visuals of Meritor’s family of aftermarket products.

“The site also contains more than 10,000 related and suggested parts to help our customers identify additional components they may require for their truck and trailer repair needs,” Scriptunas said. “A wide-range of technical publications, specifications and bills of materials will help customers identify the correct replacement part or determine any related parts needed to service a commercial vehicle.”

