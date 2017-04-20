Meritor appoints Myers Diesel Repair as partner

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that Myers Diesel Repair of Bakersfield, California is an approved service partner for the Meritor Service Point program. Myers joins Meritor’s growing list of approved service points and is the second partner added to the program in the last 60 days.

“Myers Diesel Repair is known for its wide array of parts and service offerings in central California, and we’re pleased to bring those capabilities to the Meritor Service Point program,” said Terry Livingston, senior director, Strategic Sales, Aftermarket for Meritor. “We’re looking forward to this partnership as a valuable alliance for our mutual customers.”

The Meritor Service Point program provides fleets and owner-operators with a network of Meritor-approved service partners. Each of these repair facilities carries quality Meritor parts installed by technicians trained with Meritor’s extensive technical expertise. Meritor is offering the program to top-performing repair facilities like Myers that want to deliver the highest level of service to customers.

“Meritor Service Point is a great opportunity for Myers as it will help reinforce our commitment to delivering the highly personalized service we’re known for in the Bakersfield area,” said Ken Myers, owner of Myers Diesel Repair. “Having access to proven Meritor products and training allows us to further strengthen our core offering to our customers.”

As an approved service partner, Myers will have access through its approved distribution partners to all of Meritor’s brands, including the Meritor AllFit and Green series as well as Euclid and Meritor WABCO products. Myers will also benefit from Meritor’s comprehensive training programs, extensive support platforms and marketing and promotional programs.

Myers and all Meritor Service Point members will also be promoted through Meritor’s partnership with TruckDown Info International Inc. TruckDown is an efficient online system (TruckDown.com) fleets can use to locate qualified service centers in the United States and Canada. Fleets can also manage their service center contacts and rate vehicle repair services with TruckDown.com. Meritor Service Point partners will have a distinct icon for easy identification by fleets and owner-operators on the TruckDown.com website. Customers can find a Meritor Service Point partner in their area by visiting truckdown.com.

Meritor continues discussions with potential Meritor Service Point candidates and will focus on the addition of more new partners in the spring of 2017. “We’re committed to growing the program and helping more repair facilities reinforce their dedication to quality with fleet customers,” Livingston said.

