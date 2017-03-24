Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales Germany: Major order: delivery of the first of a total of more than 2100 Mercedes-Benz vans to Europcar

At its Berlin Commercial Vehicle Centre, Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales Germany has symbolically handed over the first batch of a total of more than 2100 vans – scheduled for delivery in the 2017 fiscal year – to Europcar, Europe’s largest vehicle rental provider. The demands by customers for rented vans can vary widely, depending on the intended area of application: transporting cartons, crates and general cargo, gravel, sand, construction rubble, fruit and vegetables or workers and their tools to the next construction site, make very different demands on the vehicle. The delivered vans belong to a total of 50 special-purpose vehicles – included for the first time in a Europcar order – with which the rental company wishes to extend its range of offers in the field of van leasing to meet such special customer requirements from the commercial sector. The vehicles are intended for use as rental vehicles on the German market.

The special-purpose vehicles include in particular variants of the Mercedes-Benz best-seller and all-rounder, the Sprinter, equipped with body solutions for special applications in the logistics and construction industry. Some of the vehicles are equipped with a COOLER FLITZER refrigerated body from Kiesling or a refrigerated box body from Kerstner for the transport of food and other heat-sensitive goods. The Sprinter with a three-way tipper body from Dautel is the specialist for the construction site. Other vehicles are supplied as versatile platform trucks with crewcabs, equipped with tarpaulins and bows. All the Sprinter special-purpose vans are 316 CDI models powered by 120 kW (163 hp) four-cylinder diesel engines (fuel consumption combined: 7.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 187 g/km). These large vans are accompanied by the Vito Mixto 116 CDI with seating for up to six people and a great cargo volume (fuel consumption combined: 6.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 166 g/km). The special-purpose vans are to be initially deployed in the rental business of Europcar in Berlin and Hamburg on a trial basis, and then, if there is sufficient demand, at other German locations.

“We are very happy about this order from our long-standing partner Europcar”, declared Stefan Sonntag, a member of the Board of Management and Head of New Vehicles Sales at Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales Germany, when making delivery of the vehicles at the Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicle Centre in Berlin-Rudow. “Mercedes-Benz vans impress with their versatility, reliability and their extraordinarily good relation between high payload and compactness. Their flexibility meets numerous customer requirements, and this makes them ideal for the rental business.”

Klaus Kujawski, Head of Van and Truck at Europcar, adds: “This year we are expanding our fleet portfolio in the sector of lightweight commercial vehicles for commercial customers, by adding the “Customized Fleet” product line. We are happy to have found a reliable partner in Mercedes-Benz, whose special-purpose vehicles are gradually incorporated in our rental fleet.”

Versatile special-purpose vehicles in rental operation

The different body solutions for special-purpose vans show the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter to be the epitome of a multi-talented vehicle in commercial operations. Not only does it enable a choice among a wide range of variants and optional equipment items, it also offers a great spectrum of conversions and body solutions from one source.

With a cooling capacity down to a frosty minus 18°C, the COOLER FLITZER refrigerated bodies made by Kiesling and based on the Sprinter chassis can show every heat wave a cold shoulder, and thus make the Sprinter the special-purpose van for deep-frozen and cooled products. The side doors enable swift loading and unloading, not only saving time and physical effort, but also reducing loss of cooling to a minimum.

The refrigerated vehicles from Kerster, the specialist for refrigeration systems and insulated bodies, are based on the Sprinter high-roof panel and guarantee that heat-sensitive goods are delivered safely and fresh to the customer. The aerodynamic cooling unit on the roof with powerful outlet nozzles provides optimum, swift distribution of cold air in the load compartment. The whole body is easy to clean, as is the aluminium floor tub.

The three-way tipper body manufactured by Dautel makes the Sprinter even more multi-faceted in every sense of the word. Made from aluminium, the Dautel tipper combines low weight with a high payload, making it adequate for the transport of light bulk goods such as sand, gravel, etc., as well as for the transport of piece goods. An electrohydraulic drive and a hydraulic cylinder ensure the necessary lift force – a true cost benefit, since a transmission-mounted PTO thus becomes unnecessary.

The Vito Mixto is equally impressive both as a crewbus and as a panel van. It can transport people and goods at the same time – economically, flexibly and reliably. When fitted with the optional twin co-driver’s seat and three-seater bench seat in the passenger compartment, the Vito Mixto can transport up to six people to their workplace. The extra-long variant even boasts a load compartment volume of up to 4.1 m3 available behind the bench seat in the passenger compartment.

