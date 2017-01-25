Mercedes-Benz Vans: Experience the world of surfing: Mercedes-Benz Vans at boot in Düsseldorf for the first time

In recent years, Mercedes-Benz Vans has significantly enhanced its commitments in surfing and now hosts a stall of its own at the world’s largest exhibition for aquatics, boot in Düsseldorf.

Hall 2 of the exhibition grounds is transformed into the winter meeting point for surfers. The hall features a ten metre high static wave as its centre piece inviting visitors to try out indoor surfing. Beach bars, surfers’ fashion and the latest board trends form the additional framework of the “Surfers Village” as part of which Mercedes-Benz Vans also showcases its products. Sonni Hönscheid, Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador and stand-up paddling world champion, provides her celebrity support as the patron of the indoor surfing events and surfing competitions. She also regularly visits the Mercedes-Benz Vans stall. At the stall, visitors can experience the sporty V-Class AMG Line and the Marco Polo EDITION as the ideal companions for aquatics, leisure time activities and holidays (V-Class 250 d with combined fuel consumption: 6.0 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions: 158 g/km; Marco Polo EDITION 250 d with combined fuel consumption: 6.2 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions: 164 g/km). Test drives in the Mercedes-Benz V-Class are also possible in the outdoor areas of the exhibition grounds.

