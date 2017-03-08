Mercedes-Benz Vans champions van drivers in first ever brand TV advert

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has launched its first ever national brand TV advert as the brand seeks to further cement its mission to ‘keep businesses moving’.

The 30 second advert has been shot by acclaimed TV director Simon Delaney, who specialises in comedy and drama, including ITV’s award-winning Cold Feet, as well as Scott & Bailey, Stella and Death in Paradise.

A series of emotionally charged vignettes from a woman in labour in a Sprinter ambulance to a hot-tempered couple saved by a Vito Taxi; a vulnerable gent whose home is maintained by a Citan-driving engineer to a youth football team celebrating an away game success in a hired Sprinter, drive home the vital role British businesses play in keeping the whole country moving, accompanied by First Aid Kit’s ‘My Silver Lining’ as the soundtrack.

The brand advert is part of a wider campaign to support the newly launched Mercedes-Benz Vans mission, Keeping Businesses Moving, which will be integrated into all marketing activity throughout 2017.

Simon Delaney commented: “I’ve never liked the stereotypical term ‘White Van Man’. Apart from the fact that it is derogatory and snobby, it also lazily lumps together a wide variety of people in a huge range of jobs. What I love about the premise of this commercial is that it turns this thinking on its head. There are literally millions of people going about their business in vans – doing everything from delivering parcels to delivering babies. They play an important role in everyday life, and should be celebrated.”

The TV ad will initially run for three months from 13 March 2017 on Sky AdSmart, supported by Video On Demand, extensive social activity, and digital display.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK ltd, said: “Our brand advert highlights that vans and their drivers are an intrinsic part of our everyday lives, delivering food, goods, services and people. I am very proud that at Mercedes-Benz, we are leading the way in championing this vital part of our nation.

“Keeping businesses moving benefits everyone, so to be part of that process, alongside our Dealer Network, our customers, and our customers’ customers, makes me extremely proud.”

The advert has been created by lead agency, Storycatchers. Andy Hayward, Creative Director, Storycatchers, said: “The TV ad is the result of months of working with Mercedes-Benz Vans to position their brand for a UK audience. We set out with the intention to create a film that recognises the vital role UK van drivers make in keeping all of our lives moving. So there are emotional moments, heart-warming moments, dramatic moments, more prosaic moments – all supported by the steadfast, reliable presence of Mercedes-Benz vans and their drivers.”

The Mercedes-Benz Vans UK brand advert can be viewed here, prior to launch on 13 March 2017: https://youtu.be/UcAcuNrrHSA.

