Mercedes-Benz Sprinter continues to impress at VansA2Z Awards

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has yet again clinched a double honours at the 2017 VansA2Z Awards, with the mighty Sprinter collecting Minibus of the Year and 4×4 Panel Van of the Year.

This lasted honour marks the sixth consecutive year that Sprinter has been awarded the 4×4 Panel Van title, and the fourth consecutive for Minibus of the Year, highlighting the versatility of this iconic van.

Neil McIntee, Editor of VansA2Z, said: “Apart from the inherent safety and reliability, it’s the breadth of the Sprinter 4×4’s model range that impresses. There’s one on offer for just about any application; from transporting up to six people, tools and equipment to isolated locations to a full size minibus.

“Mercedes-Benz has also covered just about every base when it comes to occupant safety and seat configuration in the superb Sprinter Tourer minibus range. For your money you get an all-embracing package of standard and optional safety systems that cover pretty much all angles.”

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, added: “Sprinter is quite possibly the most awarded commercial vehicle, and these two VansA2Z awards sum up just how adaptable and flexible the Sprinter can be, whether you need to transport goods or people on or off road.

“When you then combine our award-winning vehicles with our nationwide Dealer Network offering out-of-hours servicing and free, round-the-clock MobiloVan roadside assistance, as well as our competitive finance, insurance, GenuineParts and driver training offering, running a Mercedes-Benz Vans becomes even more compelling, and I am delighted that VansA2Z has recognised that in our products.”

