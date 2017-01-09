Mercedes-Benz New Year Reception in Detroit 2017: brand with strong heritage undergoes successful rejuvenation

On the eve of the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), Mercedes-Benz showed the automotive world that it is more successful and youthful than it has ever been. The inventor of the automobile achieved its sixth record year in a row in 2016, with passenger car sales exceeding two million units in one year for the first time in its history. A major factor in that is the globally successful compact car family incorporating the A and B-Class, CLA and CLA Shooting Brake as well as the GLA SUV crossover, which celebrated its world premiere on the Detroit River after undergoing an extensive fitness regime.

The expanded and more youthful product line-up is a significant factor in the ongoing market success of Mercedes-Benz, with its compact models being the perfect example. Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars: “Since 2012, we have sold more than two million compact cars worldwide. In the USA, half of those purchasing a Mercedes compact model are customers new to our brand. And in Europe, the average age of an A-Class customer has dropped by more than 13 years compared with 2011. I see four main reasons for the success of our compact cars – diversity, driving fun, innovation and our modern design language.”

The CLA and the GLA established themselves in the USA from the word go. “The compact models have won us a large number of new customers,” says Dietmar Exler, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA. “The new GLA will draw even more SUV fans to Mercedes because it offers even greater comfort and functionality – and a fresh, more distinctive look that emphasizes its off-road capabilities.” Making its debut alongside the new Mercedes-Benz GLA, which is also launching in the USA as the new top model in the car2go fleet, is the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC* high-performance variant.

Mercedes-Benz has further, big plans for the small cars with the three-pointed star. “We’re convinced that this success story will continue, which is why we intend to expand our family of compact models – from five at present to eight attractive members,” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Daimler AG responsible for Sales and Marketing Mercedes-Benz Cars since 1 January 2017.

*Fuel consumption combined: 7.4 l/100 km. CO2 emissions combined: 172 g/km

