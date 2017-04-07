Mercedes-Benz Minibus Sprinter City 35: Shuttle service to Eltz Castle with the Sprinter City 35

On 6 March 2017, one of Germany’s most well-known and beautiful castles, the Eltz Castle, took delivery of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter City 35 for the specially built minibus route up to the castle. Hendrik Zimmermann, sales representative for Mercedes-Benz buses, handed over the Mercedes-Benz minibus to Dr Karl Graf, lord of Eltz Castle.

Spared from all the wars, to this day Eltz Castle has been cared for and maintained by the same family since it was built 850 years ago. From April, the shuttle service will run daily for seven months, conveying tourists from all over the world to the impressive building that once adorned the 500 German Mark banknote. For its service on this route steeped in history, the Sprinter City 35 has taken on the same colour as the timber framework of Eltz Castle. The low-floor minibus in jupiter red is equipped with a folding ramp and a designated wheelchair space, and enables visitors with restricted mobility to make the steep way up to the castle.

