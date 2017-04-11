Mercedes-Benz and Kia to deliver keynotes at Connected Car California

Connected Car California takes place in Santa Clara, CA on 25 April 2017

Keynotes from Kal Mos, Mercedes-Benz R&D and Henry Bzeih, Kia Motors America

Opening panel debate featuring Audi, Ford, Toyota, Linux Foundation and Nokia Growth Partners

Autonomous car panel discussion featuring Ford Smart Mobility, Toyota, Peloton, FASTR / McAfee, Lextant and Ericsson Research

20 speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders

Building on the success of Connected Car Detroit, AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS is delighted to launch in California with Connected Car California.

Connected Car California brings together the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Great speakers, cutting-edge topics and fantastic networking opportunities with over 250 automotive industry delegates will make it an unmissable conference.

The agenda for Connected Car California includes two keynotes and two high-level panel discussions.

The one-day event will open with a keynote by Kal Mos of Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America. Kal is Vice President Connected Car, User Interaction and Telematics, and has considerable experience in the development of connected vehicle technology.

Kia’s Henry Bzeih will deliver the day’s second keynote. As Managing Director, Connected & Mobility, Henry is responsible for infotainment, connected cars and autonomous cars at Kia Motors America.

The morning panel discussion will look ahead to the connected car’s longer-term prospects. ‘Connected cars – the next ten years’ will feature:

Anupam Malhotra , Director, Connected Vehicles, Audi of America

, Director, Connected Vehicles, Don Butler , Executive Director, Connected Vehicle & Services, Ford Motor Company

, Executive Director, Connected Vehicle & Services, John Kenney , Director of Networking Research and Principal Researcher, Toyota InfoTechnology Center

, Director of Networking Research and Principal Researcher, Brian Greaves , Director of New Technology and Product Development Engineering IoT Solutions, AT&T

, Director of New Technology and Product Development Engineering IoT Solutions, Paul Asel , Managing Partner, Nokia Growth Partners

, Managing Partner, Dan Cauchy, General Manager, Linux Foundation

The ultimate connected car is of course the autonomous car, and the second panel discussion, ‘Autonomous Cars – the next ten years’, will feature:

Laura Merling , VP, Autonomous Vehicle Solutions, Ford Smart Mobility

, VP, Autonomous Vehicle Solutions, Gaurav Bansal , Senior Researcher, Toyota InfoTechnology Center

, Senior Researcher, Steve Grobman , Board President, FASTR and Senior Vice President & CTO, McAfee

, Board President, and Senior Vice President & CTO, Josh Switkes , Founder & CEO, Peloton Technology

, Founder & CEO, Chris Rockwell , CEO, Lextant

, CEO, Nimish Radia, Head of Ecosystem Research and Innovation, Ericsson Research

Connected Car California will also include the following presentations:

‘The future of the connected car’ by Philipp Popov , CEO, CloudCar

, CEO, ‘Delivering a compelling navigation experience across car lines’ by Mehmet Oymagil , Senior Product Manager, TomTom Automotive

, Senior Product Manager, ‘Racing to secure the connected car – “If you ain’t winning, you’re losing”’ by Chuck Brokish , Director of Automotive Business Development, Green Hills Software

, Director of Automotive Business Development, ‘Monetising the software-defined cars of today and tomorrow’ by Mahbubul Alam , CTO / CMO, Movimento

, CTO / CMO, ‘Low latency communications for future connected cars’ by Gopal Prasanna , Technical Director, Mindtree

, Technical Director, ‘The internet of moving things’ by Michelle Avary , VP Automotive Products & Strategy, Aeris

, VP Automotive Products & Strategy, ‘Automotive media management in future IVI systems’ by Roland Krause , Engineering Director, Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS)

, Engineering Director, ‘How V2X technology will change how you drive’ by Ravi Puvvula, CEO, Savari

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (https://automotivemegatrends.com) Connected Car California is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car California will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California takes place on 25 April 2017 at the Santa Clara Marriott, California.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

