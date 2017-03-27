Mercedes-Benz gets major deal of 540 trucks with Saudi customer

For the toughest transport business you need the best trucks. That might have been the ratio for Saudi transport group Al Khaldi from Damman (Kingdom of Saudi-Arabia) to vote again for medium and heavy duty trucks from Mercedes-Benz signing a purchase order for approx. 540 units on March 23rd in Dubai. With this deal the Al Khaldi transport group increased their total fleet of Mercedes-Benz trucks to approx. 1,045 units. The Mercedes-Benz models Actros, Atego und Accelo will be operating in the energy and infrastructure sector in the Gulf region. With its extreme weather conditions the region around Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states is supposed to be the most challenging terrain for trucks on and off road.

“It is our clear ambition at Mercedes-Benz to build trucks fulfilling highest standards and requirements delivering quality and excellence to our customers. The latest major order of approx. 540 Mercedes-Benz trucks by our standing customer Al-Khaldi Transport further proves that we succeed in our ambition. This fleet deal is also the result of our new Regional Center MENA in Dubai, which makes us even more effective in the Middle East and in North Africa – not only in sales, but also in customer services,” emphasized Stefan Buchner, Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, present at the signing in Dubai.

Customized Service Package for maximum reliability

Offering transport services for oil fields, construction sites and the chemical industry since 1972, the Al Khaldi Transport Group ordered the vehicles with a customized support package, including service and maintenance, comprehensive trainings for drivers and mechanical engineers and a 24/7 roadside assistance guarantee.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a core market in the MENA region for Mercedes-Benz trucks, with more than 43,500 Mercedes-Benz trucks delivered by the local retail partner Juffali Industrial Products Company (JIIPCO) since 2002. Mercedes-Benz’ reputation builds on a long standing heritage – the brand holds a leading position in the market of heavy duty road transportation.

Stronger customer focus with Regional Center DCV MENA

The major Al Khaldi order is another proof for successful sales and services activities of Daimlers Regional Center Middle East North Africa (DCV MENA) located in Dubai. With its further regionalization since 2015 the business is even closer to the market beat, capitalizing on long standing product and service competence combined with the broad vehicles portfolio of Daimler Commercial Vehicles. DCV MENA sells trucks, vans and buses from the company’s brands Mercedes-Benz, FUSO and Setra.

