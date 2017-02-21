Mercedes-Benz E-Class scoops two awards at 2017 Fleet World Honours

The E-Class has been named ‘Best New Car’ and ‘Best Executive Car’ at this year’s prestigious Fleet World Honours.

Recognised as one of the most technologically advanced cars in its segment, the E-Class was praised thanks to its refinement, comfort and good looks.

Alex Grant, editor of Fleet World magazine, said: “Mercedes-Benz has reset the benchmarks for the executive segment with the new E-Class. It’s a technological showcase, featuring new-generation diesel engines and the latest connectivity and driver assistance features. With comfort and refinement to live up to its downsized S-Class styling, it’s made its rivals look dated.”

Rob East, Head of Fleet, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK, added: “The new E-Class has been on sale for a year and has been a huge success. We sold over 12,000 new E-Class Saloons in 2016, of which 41% were fleet registrations. The E-Class Estate was also recently added to the range and adds another level of practicality, alongside industry-leading technology and a new, even more refined, diesel engine.”

The new E-Class is one of the safest cars in its segment, with systems such as active bonnet; Active Brake Assist; Attention Assist; and adaptive brake lights all standard. Customers can also opt for the Driving Assistance Plus package, which means the vehicle can maintain a set distance behind other vehicles – with new functionality that allows it to follow the car in front. In combination with Comand Online navigation, the system also has Speed Limit Pilot, which can adjust the vehicle’s speed to camera-detected limits or those logged in the navigation. Also included are: Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function; Evasive Steering Assist; and Pre-Safe Impulse Side.

The E-Class Coupé is available to order now, with first cars arriving from May. The new E-Class Cabriolet will complete the range with its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Saloon is available from £35,160. For details of the full E-Class range, please visit: www.mercedes-benz.co.uk.

