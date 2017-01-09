Mercedes-Benz climbs to the top of the premium segment in 2016

Mercedes-Benz once again grew at a double-digit rate in 2016 and for the first time sold more than two million vehicles with the three-pointed star in one year worldwide (+11.3%). In 2016, Mercedes-Benz was the premium brand with the most new-car registrations in many countries, such as in Germany and in the USA. Mercedes-AMG set a new record last year with sales of approximately 100,000 vehicles (+44.1%). 2016, the smart brand sold more cars than ever before in one year (144,479 units, +21%).

Mercedes-Benz was more successful than ever in the year 2016: The Stuttgart-based premium brand with the three-pointed star increased its unit sales by 11.3% and delivered 2,083,888 vehicles to customers all over the world. This means not only that Mercedes-Benz grew worldwide faster than its German competitors, but also that it delivered the most cars in the premium segment.

Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars: “2016 was the most successful year for Mercedes-Benz in the history of the company, and the sixth record year in succession. With new cars with pioneering design that inspire our customers and with particularly strong growth, above all in China and Europe, we have climbed to the top of the premium segment. And we are accelerating further – with new technologies, products and services.”

The model portfolio of Mercedes-Benz with the sub-brands Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach is bigger and more diverse than ever before. And the plug-in-hybrid initiative is in full swing: with eight models, Mercedes-Benz offers the widest range in the premium segment.

“Our growth strategy is taking effect. Since 2013, Mercedes-Benz has grown every year at a double-digit rate. Mercedes-Benz is now the premium brand with the strongest unit sales; we have achieved our goal four years earlier than we aimed for. In 2016, Mercedes-Benz for the first time sold more than two million cars, an increase of over eleven percent,” stated Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, so far responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales and since January 1, 2017 responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.

The year 2016 ended for Mercedes-Benz with the highest-ever unit sales in a December, which was also the 46th consecutive record month (190,269 units, +6.8%), and with the best quarter of all time (545,967 units, +10.2%). In full-year 2016, Mercedes-Benz was the best-selling premium brand for example in Germany, Italy, Portugal, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the USA and Canada.

Best-ever sales and double-digit growth in Europe

Europe was the biggest sales region of Mercedes-Benz once again in 2016. With growth of 12.4%, primarily due to strong sales of the E-Class and the SUVs, best-ever volumes were achieved; nearly 900,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were sold to customers in Europe in the past twelve months. In Germany, a total of 293,209 customers decided in favour of a new car with the three-pointed star, an increase of 7.2% compared with the previous year. Mercedes-Benz achieved strong double-digit growth in 2016 in the major markets of Great Britain (+16.6%), France (+16.7%), Italy (+16.6%), Spain (+18.2%) and Belgium (+17.5%).

Strongest growth in the Asia-Pacific region

Demand for Mercedes-Benz models in the Asia-Pacific region was higher than ever in the year 2016. 734,169 vehicles were delivered to their new owners, an increase of 19.3%. China was once again the biggest individual market for Mercedes-Benz, in terms of both absolute unit sales and growth: Full-year sales there increased by more than a quarter to the new record of 472,844 units (+26.6%). The Stuttgart-based company with the three-pointed star posted new best-ever unit sales last year also in Japan (+3.5%), South Korea (+25%), Australia (+14.8%), Taiwan (+17.4%) and Malaysia (+8.6%).

Best-ever unit sales in the NAFTA region

In the NAFTA region, nearly 400,000 Mercedes-Benz automobiles were sold last year (+0.6%). 340,237 vehicles were delivered to customers in the USA, where Mercedes-Benz was able to maintain the high sales level of 2015. More vehicles were sold than ever before in one year in Canada (+4%) and Mexico (+34.4%).

More than 635,000 compact cars delivered

Unit sales of the Mercedes-Benz compact cars surpassed the record set in the previous year by 9.3%. 636,903 customers took delivery of their new A- or B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake or GLA. Demand for the compact cars was particularly strong in China and Germany. Mercedes-Benz continues to invest in its compact cars. The revised versions of the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake came into the showrooms last year, both of which are produced for the world market exclusively in Kecskemét, Hungary. And the new GLA has now been presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

C-Class continues as best-selling model

The C-Class was once again the highest-volume Mercedes-Benz model in 2016, selling approximately 425,000 units of the Saloon and Estate. Its biggest market last year was China, where demand was strong and a new high was set for the long-wheelbase version of the C-Class Saloon, which is produced exclusively for that market. The enduring popularity of the C-Class can be seen from its sales figures since market launch: Nine million C-Class Saloons and Estates have been delivered since 1982.

Successful “Year of the E-Class”

More than a quarter of a million units of the E-Class Saloon and Estate were sold to customers last year (+7.9%). The world’s most intelligent business saloon has been available since April 2016. In September 2016, the estate version entered the showrooms and the long-wheelbase version of the saloon became available in China. Further sales stimulus is expected in this segment in 2017, primarily due to the full availability of the E-Class Saloon and Estate, but also because the new E-Class All-Terrain with styling elements with an off-road look will be in the showrooms as of this spring.

More than 300,000 S-Class Saloons of the current generation sold

Since the market launch of the current generation in 2013, more than 300,000 S-Class Saloons have already been sold. The Mercedes-Benz flagship maintained its position as the world’s best-selling luxury saloon also in 2016. Last year, demand for the long-wheelbase version of the S-Class was particularly strong among Chinese customers. 2016 was also the first year of full availability of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class; more than ten percent of all automobiles sold in the S-Class segment were Maybach models.

The new S-Class Saloon is to be launched this year and should stimulate even stronger sales. With this model, the biggest engine offensive in the history of Mercedes-Benz will also start.

SUVs form strongest segment with more than 700,000 units sold

The model offensive with the Mercedes-Benz SUVs is paying off, with sales increasing to 706,170 units in 2016, a plus of 34.3%. Never before were so many units of the GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLE, GLE Coupé, GLS and G-Class models delivered to customers. The GLC enjoyed especially strong growth last year. Thanks to strong growth rates 2016 the prime father of the SUVs, the G-Class, achieved a new sales record with nearly 20,000 units sold in one year.

“Year of the Dream Cars”: Double-digit growth due to new models

In the “Year of the Dream Cars” at Mercedes-Benz, about 140,000 roadsters, convertibles and coupés were sold worldwide (+10.5%). As well as the revised versions of the SL and SLC, the dream-car family saw further additions last year. The C-Class Cabriolet is the new entry model into the convertible world of Mercedes-Benz, and the S-Class Cabriolet is the first open luxury four-seater from Mercedes-Benz since 1971.

The first convertible from the Mercedes-Maybach brand offers even more luxury and exclusivity; it will appear in the showrooms in a limited edition in 2017. The new E-Class Coupé will also be launched this year, after its world premiere in Detroit.

V-Class: unit sales up by about 50%

Also in the second full year of sales, demand for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class continued at a high level. 46,695 units of the multipurpose vehicle were delivered to customers worldwide, an increase of 48.2% and a new high. Since spring 2016, the V-Class has also been successful in China. The eight-seater from Mercedes-Benz is produced locally for the Chinese market.

Record year for Mercedes-AMG: approximately 100,000 cars delivered and over 40% growth

Mercedes-AMG grew strongly once again in the year 2016 and significantly surpassed the record year of 2015 with 44.1% growth. With 99,235 cars delivered, the sports-car and high-performance brand from Mercedes-Benz, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2017, continued along its successful path. This means that the Mercedes-AMG unit sales have more than tripled in the past three years. The biggest model offensive in the history of AMG took place in 2016: the product portfolio was expanded with more than ten new models. Customers worldwide were particularly attracted by the “43” models and the compact models. The strongest-selling markets for AMG automobiles were once again the USA, Germany and China in 2016.

With the Mercedes-AMG GT R and the two open versions AMG GT Roadster and AMG GT C Roadster, AMG expanded the GT model range that it developed in-house with especially dynamic automobiles in 2016. Orders have been taken for all three of these models since late 2016 and deliveries will start this spring.

smart achieves best-ever unit sales

The smart brand increased its sales by 21% to 144,479 units in the past twelve months. This means that more smart fortwo and forfour cars were sold than ever before in one year. Germany and Italy were once again the biggest markets for the urban microcar. In its third-largest market, China, unit sales of the smart models increased by 60% in 2016. Since March 2016, the new smart cabrio has been available as a supplement to the current smart generation. With the launch of the electric versions of the smart models this spring, smart will be the only car manufacturer to offer its model range with both combustion engines and with pure battery-electric drive.

In addition, smart had the beta launch of “ ready to drop” last year. With this innovative service, the smart becomes a mobile delivery address for online orders. Further car-related services are being planned so that the smart can be developed into a centre for service providing in the future.

The smart is successful also with car2go, which is now the world’s biggest car-sharing company and the market leader in the segment of

station-independent car sharing. The fleet comprises more than 14,200 smart and Mercedes-Benz cars at 26 locations. Meanwhile, car2go has more than two million customers.

Digitization in sales: ordering a car with a mouse click

With the launch of the Germany-wide Mercedes-Benz online store in summer 2016, the premium brand has taken a further step towards the sales in the future. At www.online-store.mercedes-benz.de, customers all over Germany can select from a large number of preconfigured new Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The online platform offers all the functions required for a convenient and complete purchasing experience on the Internet. For the first time, customer legitimation is possible using video identification. This means that the sales process can be fully carried out online and on seven days of the week – from the comfort of one’s own home or while on the move.

The online store appeals in particular to young and media-related customers and is an integral component of the broad-based “Best Customer Experience” marketing and sales strategy at the Mercedes-Benz Cars division.

Overview of sales by Mercedes-Benz Cars

December 2016 Change in % Jan.-Dec. 2016 Change in % Mercedes-Benz 190,269 +6.8 2,083,888 +11.3 smart 14,709 +47.0 144,479 +21.0 Mercedes-Benz Cars 204,978 +9.0 2,228,367 +11.9 Mercedes-Benz unit sales in the region/market Europe 78,545 +8.6 898,234 +12.4 - thereof Germany 25,169 +4.3 293,209 +7.2 Asia-Pacific 68,725 +11.4 734,169 +19.3 - thereof Japan 7,178 +8.3 67,233 +3.5 - thereof China 43,519 +15.2 472,844 +26.6 NAFTA 36,985 -4.1 395,289 +0.6 - thereof USA 32,011 -6.4 340,237 -0.8

