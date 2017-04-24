Mercedes-Benz car-sharing on expansion course: Berlin next: Croove private car-sharing heads to the capital

Four months after the launch of a successful pilot phase in Munich, Mercedes-Benz’s private car-sharing platform is now gradually being rolled out in other major German cities. Since mid-April, Croove will be bringing together people in Berlin who want to provide and rent vehicles privately. The platform continues to be open to vehicles of all makes.

Using the app or website, it is quick and easy for renters to find a private vehicle in Berlin that meets their specifications and price expectations. They are not tied to rental stations in fixed locations and can be certain of being given the exact model of car requested. Owners who rent out their vehicle, meanwhile, are able to optimise their car’s rate of usage while earning some extra money.

What’s new? Coinciding with the Berlin launch, the Croove app is now available for Android users, too. The website (www.letscroove.com) has been refreshed and includes some new functionality such as the ability to upload and manage vehicle information, as well as to manage bookings, via a web browser.

Straightforward access and intuitive user guidance continue to be a priority. Owners create an online profile with the details of their vehicle, including any optional equipment. The person renting out their vehicle can set their own price or Croove can help with this to balance supply and demand. Vehicles must be in good condition and no more than 15 years old. Renters (minimum age 21, must hold a valid driving licence) simply have to register and then they can contact vehicle owners via the app or website and arrange appointments. It is possible to either collect the vehicle in person or pay extra for a pickup and delivery service. In future, Croove intends to make keyless access possible. Payment is made electronically via the app.

Croove (http://www.letscroove.com/) is a successful CASE project. CASE brings together the strategic topics of the future for Mercedes-Benz Cars in one unit: “connectivity (Connected)”, “autonomous driving (Autonomous)”, “flexible use (Shared & Services)” and “electric drive systems (Electric)”. The company is continually expanding its premium service offering on the way to becoming a mobility provider.

