Mercedes-Benz appoints RAC as its new Roadside Assistance partner

Mercedes-Benz Cars has appointed the RAC as its new Roadside Assistance partner.

The RAC will support Mercedes-Benz Cars to provide the best customer experience, ensuring customers spend minimal time at the roadside. Customers will be attended by the RAC’s Mercedes-Benz branded Technicians, all equipped with Mercedes-Benz diagnostics equipment and parts, or by the RAC’s Patrol Technicians.

For 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the team will be there to respond whether it’s a mis-fuelled car, a technical problem or a lost key. Thanks to the RAC’s innovative Universal Spare Wheel, customers will be back on the road if they have a non-repairable puncture. RAC patrols will fit the wheel quickly and assist the customer in a permanent fix.

The RAC will also work with replacement hire car partner Europcar to ensure that Mercedes-Benz customers are always kept mobile.

Sally Jones, Customer Services Director, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK said “We are partnering with the RAC to ensure that our customers receive the very best service when they require roadside assistance. We will benefit from the RAC’s national coverage, which means that we will be able to respond more quickly, with less inconvenience for our customers.”

RAC Chief Executive, Dave Hobday said: “We are looking forward to working alongside the Mercedes-Benz team and providing their customers and network with an exceptional service at the roadside and beyond.”

All new Mercedes-Benz models come with comprehensive, complimentary UK and European Roadside Assistance cover for the first three years. This is automatically renewed upon the completion of a service by a Mercedes-Benz Retailer. Mercedes-Benz Approved Used cars benefit from 12 months Roadside Assistance which is again renewed upon the completion of each service.

