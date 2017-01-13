Mercedes-AMG for the first time with new retail concept in Tokyo: First dedicated AMG showroom opened

Based on the strategic product range expansion of the recent years, Mercedes-AMG reaches a milestone in its sales strategy with the opening of a dedicated retail outlet in Tokyo Setagaya. The new location represents the sports car and performance brand for the first time in a discrete architecture, and affords customers an approachable brand experience. The car dealership is located in a favourite residential area in Tokyo’s Setagaya district, and is an advancement of the existing shop-in-shop system. It defines the next stage of the globally successful AMG Performance Centers and serves as a role model. The focus of the opening is on the Mercedes-AMG GT R, with which the sports car and performance brand most recently expanded its product line-up at the upper end of the range.

More than 400 AMG Performance Centers in 40 countries have been opened since 2008. Unlike in the past, the location in Tokyo Setagaya is not integrated as a shop-in-shop into a Mercedes-Benz dealership, but is based on the stand-alone concept. Customers can experience the brand universe of AMG on two storeys. The focus in the showroom is exclusively on the models and themes of the sports car and performance brand.

“Based on the strategic expansion of the product range, we have vigorously pushed ahead with the advancement of the AMG Performance Centers in the last three years. We create an approachable brand experience and establish a link to our motorsport DNA in the 400 retail outlets around the world. The new dedicated store in Tokyo forms the pinnacle of the dealer network and defines the next stage of our sales initiative. With it, we ensure exclusive and competent care for existing and potential AMG customers at the point of sale. The store serves as a role model for future stand-alone projects in other major cities, which are already on the drawing board. Another dedicated store will open in Sydney before the year 2017 is out”, says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH.

Car dealership architecture with industrial design

The design of the enclosed structure is modelled after the architecture of the modern company building in Affalterbach and on the AMG “Driving Performance“ brand claim. The highlight of the building’s exterior is a LED façade. During daytime, the white louvres and the diagonal structure provide a dynamic appearance. At night, white-red exterior lighting is activated.

Customers and prospects can learn about the latest AMG Performance models and their technological features, the AMG Driving Academy, the AMG Collection, and the involvement of AMG in motorsport on two storeys with a total area of almost 1000 square metres. In future, the independent AMG retail partners will handle all functions of a car dealership, and create a unique brand and product experience for customers.

Real motorsport situations are staged inside. A deliberately simplified interior design and focused lighting provide the perfect stage for the sports car and performance models from Affalterbach. The new retail outlet features lounges, a boutique, motorsport exhibits, and consultation areas to provide several appealing places for conversations with customers. The vehicle hand-over area is integrated into the showroom and can be flexibly separated to provide customer privacy if needed.

Flexible use for market launches, media and VIP events

Generous, functional areas permit flexible uses, for example, for market launches or VIP events. State-of-the-art video and audio technology are a given. A power wall allows customers to configure Mercedes-AMG vehicles to their personal preferences, while a sound counter lets them experience different engine sounds. Large-scale graphics create a close link to motorsport.

The vehicles on display sit on asphalt. The black colour creates an intriguing contrast to the white “arena” on the upper storey. Various road markings transport the racetrack into the showroom. They refer to the roots of the sports car and performance brand, which scored a legendary win with a red AMG 300 SEL 6.8 at the Circuit de Spa‑Francorchamps in 1971. In 2017, Mercedes-AMG celebrates the company’s 50th anniversary, and focuses on the “Driving Performance“ brand promise. This promise and the brand values of Mercedes-AMG are reflected in the new retail outlet in Tokyo Setagaya.

More than 400 AMG Performance Centers in 40 countries established

“The mission of the sales network development at Mercedes-AMG is to bring the fascination of motorsport to the customers’ daily life. The aim is to make the wishes of the target group come true in every aspect with vehicles that are thought-out in every detail, and with an equally fascinating brand universe. The perfect customer approach is an increasingly important success factor in this regard. The store based on a stand-alone concept represents a new dimension in the customer approach”, says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH.

The more than 400 AMG Performance Centers we established in all key markets embody a bespoke customer approach. First-class customer care is an essential part of the AMG brand claim of “Driving Performance”. The commitment to step up customer relations currently encompasses 40 countries in all.

The showrooms of all AMG Performance Centers are characterised by a uniform and discrete AMG brand appearance. High-quality materials, exclusive motorsport feeling and the hallmark AMG colours create a special consultation atmosphere. For example, the fascination of motorsport is expressed in a pit lane scenario with authentic look and feel. An interactive module offers interested visitors the chance to experience the unmistakable engine sound of the AMG models. Targeted training of the AMG sales and service experts conducted by employees from Affalterbach ensures consistent first-class customer consultation and care worldwide. This is guaranteed by a multi-stage AMG training strategy tailored specifically to the retail concept.

