Mentor Graphics Pakistan earns IT award from Pakistan Software Export Board

Mentor Graphics Corp. (NASDAQ: MENT) today announced that Mentor Graphics Pakistan Development (Pvt.) Ltd. has been named among the country’s top ten software exporters and has received an IT Export Award from the Pakistan Software Export Board.

The award was presented on December 20 by Ms. Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan, Minister of State for Information Technology & Telecom. The awards ceremony at the Marriott Hotel, Islamabad, was attended by executives from the IT and telecommunications industries, numerous public officials, and members of the diplomatic community.

“Mentor Graphics is proud to be recognized as one of the top ten software-development companies in Pakistan, acknowledged for bringing high direct financial investment into the country,” said Syed Hassan Raza Gilani, managing director, Mentor Graphics Pakistan. “We are pleased that our commitment to innovative software solutions is making a significant contribution to this vibrant sector of Pakistan’s economy.”

