Mentor Graphics joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDXcelerator Partner Program

Mentor Graphics Corp. (NASDAQ: MENT) today announced that it has joined GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ FDXcelerator™ Partner Program. FDXcelerator program partners support customers of GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDX™ technologies by providing a variety of design solutions, including approved design methodology, IP development expertise, hardware/software system integration expertise, and other critical software, services, and support. They participate in FDXcelerator Partner Program events, and receive early access to the GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDX roadmap and associated technology offerings.

“Mentor Graphics is proud to have expanded our long-term relationship with GLOBALFOUNDRIES to include the FDXcelerator Partner Program,” said Joe Sawicki, vice-president and general manager of the Design-to-Silicon division at Mentor Graphics. “We look forward to delivering an enhanced set of solutions to mutual customers in support of GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDX offerings that will enable the development of high quality low-power designs based upon FD-SOI technology.”

Mentor Graphics offerings participating in the FDXcelerator program include:

Multiple design implementation solutions from Digital IC Design, including the Oasys-RTL™ floorplanning and synthesis platform and Nitro-SoC™ next-generation place and route platform.

The Calibre® platform, including the Calibre DFM tool suite, the most comprehensive set of IC design verification tools in the EDA industry. Calibre tools will be designated as the sign-off tools for FDX across all GLOBALFOUNDRIES design creation flows.

The Analog FastSPICE (AFS)™ Platform, the fastest, most accurate, and highest capacity simulation for nanometer-scale circuits, and the Eldo® Platform, the most advanced circuit verification for analog-centric circuits. Collaboration with GLOBALFOUNDRIES includes device and circuit level certification for 22FDX, and support of reference flows for 22FDX.

The Tessent® product suite of comprehensive silicon test and yield analysis solutions includes a full design for test reference flow for 22FDX designs, and provides the industry’s highest test quality, lowest test cost, and fastest time to root cause of test failures.

“We are very pleased that Mentor Graphics has joined our FDXcelerator Partner Program,” said Alain Mutricy, senior vice president of product management at GLOBALFOUNDRIES. “The combination of Mentor’s EDA offerings and our FDX technologies provide customers with the solutions that will enable success in delivering products for today’s highly competitive IC markets.”

