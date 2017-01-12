Mentor Graphics expands comprehensive ISO 26262 qualification program

Building on its extensive portfolio of electrical and electronic design automation solutions for automotive markets, Mentor Graphics Corporation (NASDAQ: MENT) today introduced Mentor Safe – one of the industry’s broadest and most comprehensive ISO 26262 qualification programs.

The program includes the Nucleus SafetyCert™ real time operating system, the Volcano™ VSTAR AUTOSAR operating system and BSW stack, and a growing array of ISO 26262 certified documentation and qualification reports for Mentor tools supporting design and verification of system-on-chip (SoC), system, mechanical and thermal applications. The Mentor Safe program enables customers to integrate Mentor tools and software into their safety-critical designs and verification flows at all criticality levels up to and including ASIL D.

The latest design automation products certified under the Mentor Safe program are from the company’s portfolio of Tessent silicon test and yield analysis tools. Independent compliance firm SGS-TUV Saar recently certified the Software Tool Qualification Reports for nine Tessent solutions for any tool confidence level (TCL).

Mentor is a long-established automotive systems supplier, engaged with nearly every leading OEM and Tier 1 supplier, and providing design tools and embedded software in the areas of connectivity, electrification, autonomous drive and vehicle architecture. The company’s distinguished track record in supplying automotive-grade electrical and electronic systems spans nearly 30 years.

“As vehicles grow increasingly sophisticated, functional safety has become an essential market requirement for electronics software and hardware design technologies,” said Brian Derrick, Vice President and General Manager at Mentor Graphics. “We established the Mentor Safe program to help our customers rapidly navigate the increasingly complex process of functional safety certification with confidence, allowing them to spend more time creating value-added solutions that help to differentiate and win in highly competitive markets.”

Mentor Safe products will ship with comprehensive enablement collateral providing descriptions and best practices information in the use of program-qualified products. More information on the Mentor Safe program and certified Mentor Graphics products and solutions is available at http://go.mentor.com/mentorsafe.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.