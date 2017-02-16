Mentor Graphics announces Veloce Strato platform scales up to 15BG

Mentor Graphics Corporation (NASDAQ: MENT) today announced the Veloce Strato emulation platform. The Veloce Strato platform is Mentor’s third generation data-center friendly emulation platform, and the only emulation platform on the market with full scalability across both software and hardware. As part of the announcement, Mentor is launching the Veloce StratoM high-capacity emulator and Veloce Strato OS enterprise-level operating system.

The new Veloce Strato emulation platform marks a strategic milestone in Mentor’s five-year and beyond emulation roadmap. The Veloce Strato platform further demonstrates how Mentor continues to pioneer all facets of hardware emulation with the largest portfolio of use models (Apps), best total throughput, fastest co-model bandwidth and time-to-visibility and plans for highest effective capacity (up to 15BG) available.

The Veloce StratoM, which is currently on site at major customers, reaches 2.5BG capacity when fully loaded, and with Veloce Strato link, total capacity is increased based on number of connected emulators. The Veloce StratoM has available slots for 64 Advanced Verification Boards (AVBs) and fully loaded consumes up to 50KW (22.7 W/Mgate) of power. Other performance improvements include: total throughput up to 5X (fastest compile-runtime-debug sequence), time to visibility up to 10X (fastest time to debug), compilation time up to 3X (with 100% success rate) and co-model bandwidth up to 3X (fastest virtual co-model solution available).

The Veloce Strato OS enterprise-level operating system forms the foundation for a common infrastructure for all Veloce Strato hardware and software applications. The Veloce Strato OS is hardware-platform independent so that Veloce Apps and Protocol Solutions are interchangeable between hardware platforms. This includes Veloce Apps such as the popular and recognized Veloce Power App, Veloce DFT App and Protocol Solutions such as Veloce VirtuaLAB (virtual peripherals), iSolve™ (physical peripherals) and soft models. The modular Veloce Strato OS is architected to serve as a common front-end for a full range of solutions providing a cohesive and cost-effective approach spanning verification through prototyping and validation.

“We are excited to announce the new Veloce Strato Platform, and equally delighted that Veloce StratoM is already in the hands of our largest customers,” said Eric Selosse, vice president and general manager of the Mentor Emulation Division. “Early feedback is very positive, and there is clear indication that the Veloce Strato platform defines a roadmap to 15BG that is needed for the emulation market for the next five years and beyond.”

