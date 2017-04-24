Mentor collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate Internet of Things solutions

Mentor, a Siemens business, today announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services. Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.

Mentor provides the embedded systems industry’s broadest portfolio of solutions for the industrial market, with offerings that include the Nucleus® real-time operating system (RTOS) and the Yocto Project-based Mentor Embedded Linux platform. Mentor enables customers by integrating the Azure software development kit (SDK) with these platforms, and implementing the Azure functionality to meet the specific requirements of the edge device or gateway. With this solution, customers can take full advantage of the embedded system including accessing deeply embedded information (CPU usage, memory availability, power management status and debugging information) for advanced analytics. By selecting Mentor, customers will mitigate the need to learn, implement, test and maintain their IoT systems, enabling them to focus on embedded product differentiation capabilities for competitive advantage.

“Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT validates Mentor’s ability to jumpstart customers’ IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations, and the ability to meet requirements with Linux, Nucleus RTOS, or complex combinations of runtime environments,” said Scot Morrison, general manager, platform business unit, Mentor Embedded Systems Division. “Leveraging Mentor’s 20-plus years’ experience in embedded systems, our customers can benefit from a commercial-grade integration of Microsoft Azure with their embedded IoT projects, and have assurance for compatibility now and in the future.”

“Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world,” said Barb Edson, general manager for Data Platform and Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp. “With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further.”

IoT projects are complex and can take a long time to implement. Customers find that choosing and connecting the right set of devices, assets or sensors to the cloud can be time-consuming. To jumpstart their IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility and usability with the Microsoft Azure IoT Suite. By choosing a partner from the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT program, customers can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with the Azure IoT Suite.

For more information, go to: www.mentor.com/embedded-software//iot. To learn more about the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT collaboration, visit: Azure Certified for IoT and explore the Azure IoT Suite today.

