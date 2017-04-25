Mentor announces Nucleus RTOS support for i.MX6UltraLite SoC

Mentor, a Siemens business, today announces that its Nucleus real-time operating system (RTOS) now supports the NXP i.MX 6UltraLite applications processor. The reference implementation on the NXP i.MX 6UltraLite Evaluation Kit is easily extended using Mentor’s board support package (BSP) framework to facilitate implementation of peripheral devices and effectively utilize SoC resources.

The Mentor Nucleus ReadyStart platform features Nucleus RTOS support for ARMv7-based technology and ARM Cortex-A7 processors, providing customers with a complete embedded development environment combined with source code, enabling embedded developers to quickly get products to market. In addition, the Mentor broadly-adopted Sourcery CodeBench integrated development environment (IDE) features ARM DSTREAM support for i.MX6UltraLite, and a prebuilt, hardened, and supported GCC toolchain. The Sourcery CodeBench IDE also includes the Sourcery Analyzer product, a powerful embedded design analysis solution combining a unique profiling and analysis engine with data visualization capabilities.

The Nucleus technology is a low-footprint, highly scalable, hard real-time RTOS environment that delivers a high-end embedded operating system option without compromising system simplicity. The technology integrates a Power Management Framework, allowing developers to specify application requirements with high-level hardware agnostic APIs, programming the the Nucleus RTOS to automatically discover power-aware components for simplified design processes, increased code reuse, and faster time to market.

The Nucleus ReadyStart product with support for i.MX6UltraLite is available now from Mentor. Go to: https://www.mentor.com/embedded-software/nucleus/readystart/

