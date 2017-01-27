Mehmet Oymagil, Senior Product Manager, TomTom Automotive confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Mehmet Oymagil, Senior Product Manager, TomTom Automotive has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Mehmet Oymagil is Senior Product Manager in the Automotive Business Unit at TomTom, based in Southfield, MI. In his earlier roles at TomTom he was doing pre-sales support and business development for TomTom’s navigation software.

Prior to TomTom, Mehmet worked in navigation product development at Toyota Motor Europe. He holds a MSc in Mechanical Engineering from Arizona State University and BSc in Mechatronics Engineering from Sabanci University in Turkey.

