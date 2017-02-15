mBank selects Cloudera Enterprise to significantly reduce data processing time

Cloudera, the global provider of the fastest, easiest, and most secure data management, analytics and machine learning platform built on the latest open source technologies, has announced that the fourth largest bank in Poland, mBank, has selected Cloudera to manage the company’s big data demands. mBank uses Cloudera for integrated storage, processing and analysis of all its data. Cloudera Enterprise allows the bank to be more competitive and to use its existing IT infrastructure more efficiently, while accelerating its internal processes. For many years mBank, a member of the Commerzbank Group, has been synonymous with innovative banking solutions, serving more than 4.1 million private customers and 19,562 business customers around the country. In 2000, it became the first completely digital bank in Poland. Currently, the bank is focused on the development of mobile and online banking solutions.

At mBank, data is produced by more than 50 applications and systems, over 5,000 workstations, and millions of end users. In the past, this traffic completely overwhelmed the existing data warehouse infrastructure. Due to the amount of time needed to integrate and process data, staff was constantly forced to use data from the previous day.

With the introduction of Cloudera Enterprise, mBank has successfully built a modern IT infrastructure, tightening the bank’s grip on big data. Now, mBank can integrate over 300 GB of data and fill the data warehouse while simultaneously accessing all data sources that were previously untapped. With the accelerated data processing and integrated data sets that includes previously untapped data, mBank is able to improve the time time it takes for analytics and insights leading to a competitive advantage.

“Instead of 24 hours, we only need eight hours for the whole process now. We also believe that we can improve performance even further, so that we can access the data in just four hours,” said Artur Szymanski, manager responsible for the IT infrastructure for data warehousing and data science at mBank. “This modern data architecture will also make it possible for mBank to reduce its costs and begin accessing and integrating data that was inaccessible with the the slow legacy environment. Being able to access all the data means that we can deploy a multitude of applications for the very first time. We will also be able to save money, because much of the data will be available through Cloudera instead of the legacy data warehouse.”

The decision to select Cloudera was made following a thorough evaluation. “We took a detailed look at various Hadoop distributors,” said Szymanski. “In the end, we quickly made a decision in favor of Cloudera. We were highly impressed by tools like Apache Impala (incubating) and Apache Spark. Cloudera Manager makes cluster management much easier than alternative solutions where the administrative set-up requires 40 pages of instruction. They simply have the most modern enterprise platform available on the market.”

