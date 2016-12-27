Home > News Releases > Manufacturing and Logistics News Releases > Mazda production and sales results for November 2016

Mazda production and sales results for November 2016

December 27, 2016

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for November 2016 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in November 2016 increased 6.1 % year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

Domestic production of key models in November 2016
CX-5: 30,374 units (up 8.0% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 20,382 units (down 9.7% year on year)
Mazda6 (Atenza): 14,777 units (up 26.4% year on year)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in November 2016 increased 25.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

(Overseas production of key models in November 2016)

Mazda3: 26,478 units (up 28.8% year on year)
Mazda2: 7,835 units (down 23.2% year on year)
CX-4: 6,982 units

II. Domestic sales

Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in November 2016 increased 1.3% year on year due to increased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (down 0.5 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.2 points year on year).

(Domestic sales of key models in November 2016)

Mazda2 (Demio): 5,037 units (up 10.9% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 2,296 units (up 23.4% year on year)
CX-3: 2,098 units (up 0.5% year on year)

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in November 2016 increased 9.2% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.

(Exports of key models in November 2016)

CX-5: 28,328 units (up 17.3% year on year)
Mazda3: 16,754 units (down 13.2% year on year)
Mazda6: 12,837 units (up 19.0% year on year)

