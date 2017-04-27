Mazda production and sales results for March 2017 and for April 2016 through March 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for March 2017 and for April 2016 through March 2017 are summarized below:
|Breakdown
|March 2017
|Apr 2016 – Mar 2017
|Jan – Mar 2017
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|94,800
|+7.8
|954,501
|-2.1
|238,801
|-5.2
|Commercial Vehicles
|944
|-26.0
|10,139
|-28.7
|2,644
|+11.5
|Total
|95,744
|+7.3
|964,640
|-2.5
|241,445
|-5.0
|OVERSEAS PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|58,465
|+22.3
|590,024
|+9.2
|154,802
|+12.5
|Commercial Vehicles
|4,164
|+15.1
|37,144
|-10.5
|11,001
|+14.5
|Total
|62,629
|+21.8
|627,168
|+7.8
|165,803
|+12.6
|GLOBAL PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|153,265
|+12.9
|1,544,525
|+1.9
|393,603
|+1.1
|Commercial Vehicles
|5,108
|+4.4
|47,283
|-15.2
|13,645
|+13.9
|Total
|158,373
|+12.6
|1,591,808
|+1.3
|407,248
|+1.4
Note 1): Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). However, non-Mazda-brand passenger vehicles produced at the Mexico plant are included.
Note 2): Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
1. Domestic Production
(1) March 2017
Mazda’s domestic production volume in March 2017 increased 7.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in March 2017]
CX-5: 37,200 units (up 18.3% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 19,927 units (up 8.9% year on year)
CX-3: 12,813 units (up 11.0% year on year)
(2) April 2016 through March 2017
Mazda’s total domestic production volume in the period from April 2016 through March 2017 decreased 2.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in the period from April 2016 through March 2017]
CX-5: 324,085 units (up 0.8% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 206,253 units (down 4.1% year on year)
Mazda6 (Atenza): 122,231 units (down 12.2% year on year)
2. Overseas Production
(1) March 2017
Mazda’s overseas production volume in March 2017 increased 21.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in March 2017]
Mazda3: 25,069 units (up 8.4% year on year)
Mazda2: 12,156 units (up 17.1% year on year)
CX-4: 8,047 units (up 80370.0% year on year)
(2) April 2016 through March 2017
Mazda’s total overseas production volume in the period from April 2016 through March 2017 increased 7.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in the period from April 2016 through March 2017]
Mazda3: 260,109 units (up 3.0% year on year)
Mazda2: 99,730 units (down 14.4% year on year)
CX-4: 60,001 units (up 599910.0% year on year)
|Breakdown
|March 2017
|Apr 2016 – Mar 2017
|Jan – Mar 2017
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|DOMESTIC SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|30,818
|+31.1
|178,449
|-14.8
|63,630
|+0.8
|Commercial Vehicles
|2,974
|+5.1
|24,246
|+5.8
|6,585
|+13.8
|Registration Total
|28,586
|+34.9
|164,403
|-14.1
|58,361
|+3.9
|Micro-mini Total
|5,206
|+1.2
|38,292
|-6.5
|11,854
|-6.7
|Total
|33,792
|+28.3
|202,695
|-12.8
|70,215
|+1.9
(1) March 2017
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in March 2017 increased 28.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 6.2% (up 1.0 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points year on year) and a 4.9% total market share (up 0.8 points year on year).
[Domestic sales of key models in March 2017]
CX-5: 9,668 units (up 223.3% year on year)
Mazda2 (Demio): 7,081 units (down 6.8% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 4,108 units (up 33.0% year on year)
(2) April 2016 through March 2017
Mazda’s total domestic sales volume in the period from April 2016 through March 2017 decreased 12.8% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (down 1.2 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points year on year) and a 4.0% total market share (down 0.7 points year on year).
[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April 2016 through March 2017]
Mazda2 (Demio): 53,318 units (down 19.4% year on year)
Mazda3 (Axela): 28,745 units (up 22.4% year on year)
CX-5: 27,167 units (up 2.3% year on year)
|Breakdown
|March 2017
|Apr 2016 – Mar 2017
|Jan – Mar 2017
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|Units
|YoY
Change (%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|74,742
|+22.4
|808,124
|+2.7
|181,917
|-4.5
|North America
|27,496
|-1.8
|301,649
|-3.6
|56,509
|-33.2
|Europe
|21,707
|+73.3
|209,490
|+4.5
|48,320
|+13.1
|Oceania
|4,755
|-11.1
|82,256
|-9.8
|18,787
|-6.6
|Others
|20,784
|+36.9
|214,729
|+17.6
|58,301
|+35.2
|Total
|74,742
|+22.4
|808,124
|+2.7
|181,917
|-4.5
(1) March 2017
Mazda’s export volume in March 2017 increased 22.4% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in March 2017]
CX-5: 27,716 units (up 8.7% year on year)
Mazda3: 15,974 units (up 4.1% year on year)
CX-3: 13,979 units (up 115.9% year on year)
(2) April 2016 through March 2017
Mazda’s total export volume in the period April 2016 through March 2017 increased 2.7% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in the period April 2016 through March 2017]
CX-5: 298,830 units (up 1.6% year on year)
Mazda3: 176,494 units (down 7.9% year on year)
Mazda6: 114,455 units (down 10.9% year on year)