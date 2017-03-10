Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective April 1, 2017.
1. Organizational Changes
(1) Changes in the area of domestic business
Aim
- Enhance domestic sales operations by establishing a system to provide franchised dealerships with more specialized and detailed support.
Details of the organizational changes
- Establish the Sales Promotion Department and transfer the function of supporting dealer sales and profit improvement from the Franchised Dealership Support Department to the newly established department.
- Establish the Dealer Management Department and transfer functions related to the resolution of medium- to long-term dealer management issues from the Franchised Dealership Support Department to the newly established department.
- The Franchised Dealership Support Department will be eliminated in line with the above changes.
2. Personnel Changes
(1) Executive officers
|New Post
|Current Post
|Name
|Representative Director
Executive Vice President
Assistant to President;
Oversight of Operations in the Americas and Administrative Domain
|Representative Director
Executive Vice President
Assistant to President;
Oversight of Operations in the Americas and Corporate Planning Domain
|Akira Marumoto
|Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Financial Services;
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Fleet Sales;
In charge of Global Corporate Communications
|Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Financial Services;
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Fleet Sales;
In charge of CSR, Environment and Global Corporate Communications
|Yuji Harada
|Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Operations in China,
Domestic Sales and Fleet Sales
|Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Operations in China,
Domestic Sales and Fleet Sales;
In charge of Global Auditing
|Nobuhide Inamoto
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Quality, Brand Enhancement, Purchasing, Production and Business Logistics
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Quality, Brand Enhancement, Production and Business Logistics
|Kiyotaka Shobuda
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of R&D, MDI and Cost Innovation
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of R&D and MDI;
In charge of Cost Innovation
|Kiyoshi Fujiwara
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Corporate Planning Domain;
In charge of Global IT Solution and MDI
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Corporate Planning, Profit Control,
Global IT Solution and MDI
|Akira Koga
|Managing Executive Officer
Senior Technical Fellow*
In charge of Technical Research Center and Integrated Control System Development
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Technical Research Center,
Powertrain Development and Integrated Control System Development
|Mitsuo Hitomi
|Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing
Administrative Domain;
In charge of Global Human Resources and Safety,
Health & Disaster Prevention
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Human Resources and Safety,
Health & Disaster Prevention
|Takeshi Fujiga
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Purchasing and
Cost Innovation
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Purchasing; Assistant to the Officer in charge of Cost Innovation
|Kazuhisa Fujikawa
|Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Corporate Planning Domain;
In charge of Financial Services
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Financial Services; Assistant to the Officer in charge of Corporate Planning
|Tetsuya Fujimoto
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Operations in China;
Chairman, Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.
|Executive Officer
In charge of Operations in China;
Chairman, Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.
|Nobuhiko Watabe
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of ASEAN Business;
General Manager, ASEAN Business Office;
President
Mazda South East Asia Ltd.
|Executive Officer
In charge of New Emerging Market Operation (excepting Latin America);
General Manager, ASEAN Business Office;
President
Mazda South East Asia Ltd.
|Hiroshi Inoue
|Managing Executive Officer
Global Sales Coordination;
In charge of Brand Enhancement,
Global Marketing and Customer Service
|Executive Officer
Global Sales Coordination;
In charge of Brand Enhancement,
Global Marketing and Customer Service
|Yasuhiro Aoyama
|Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Powertrain Development, Vehicle Development and Product Planning
|Executive Officer
General Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Ichiro Hirose
|Executive Officer
In charge of Global Auditing, CSR, Environment, Secretariat, General & Legal Affairs, Compliance, Risk Management and Mazda Hospital
|Executive Officer
In charge of Secretariat, General & Legal Affairs, Compliance, Risk Management and Mazda Hospital;
General Manager Office of General & Legal Affairs
|Makoto Yoshihara
|Executive Officer
In charge of Global Quality; Assistant to the
Officer in charge of Cost Innovation
|Executive Officer
In charge of Global Quality
|Takeshi Mukai
|Executive Officer
In charge of Corporate Planning and Cost Planning
|Executive Officer
General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.
|Masashi Aihara
|Executive Officer
General Manager
Human Resources Office
|General Manager
Human Resources Office
|Kazuhisa Yoshida
|Executive Officer
In charge of R&D Administration and Product Strategy;
General Manager, Product Strategy Div.
|General Manager
Corporate Communications Div.
|Hidetoshi Kudo
|Executive Officer
General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
|General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.
|Hiroyuki Matsumoto
- * Newly created post for those who possess widely recognized superior expertise in and knowledge of various fields and who are expected to make important contributions to management. (Fellows will receive the same treatment as executive officers.) By creating this post, the Company intends to further strengthen its development of specialists.
|New Post
|Current Post
|Name
|General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.
|General Manager
Planning Promotion Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.
|Takuji Iwashita
|General Manager
Planning Promotion Dept.
|Staff Manager
Planning Promotion Dept.
|Shiomi Hiroshi
|General Manager
Budget Control Dept.
|General Manager
Financial Planning Dept.
|Shinobu Katagami
|General Manager
China Business Promotion Dept.
and Deputy General Manager, China Business Div.
|General Manager
China Business Promotion Dept.
|Osamu Kawamura
|General Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.
|General Manager
R&D Planning Dept.
and General Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.
|Susumu Niinai
|General Manager
R&D Planning Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.
|General Manager
Technical Research Dept.
|Seiichi Ichimura
|General Manager
Technical Research Dept.
|Staff Manager
Technical Research Dept.
|Shin Okamoto
|General Manager
Product Div.
|Deputy General Manager
Product Div.
|Koji Noma
|Program Manager
Product Div.
|Manager
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.
|Naohito Saga
|Program Manager
Product Div.
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Reiji Okita
|Program Manager
Product Div.
|Deputy General Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Eiji Nakai
|Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.
|Staff Manager
Engine Design Engineering Dept.
|Nobuhiko Tanaka
|General Manager
Electric Drive & PT Control Parts
Development Dept.
|Staff Manager
Electric Drive & PT Control Parts
Development Dept.
|Hideki Yamada
|Staff Manager
Electric Drive & PT Control Parts
Development Dept.
|General Manager
Electric Drive & PT Control Parts
Development Dept.
|Takashi Kadowaki
|Deputy General Manager
Hiroshima Plant
|Deputy General Manager
Hofu Plant
|Atsumi Taomori
|General Manager
Body Production Dept.
Hiroshima Plant
|Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No.4
Hofu Plant
|Masanori Yamane
|Deputy General Manager
Hofu Plant
|General Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No.4
Hofu Plant
|Koji Yamasaki
|General Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No.4
Hofu Plant
|Manager
Powertrain Production Dept. No.2
Hiroshima Plant
|Katsunori Miyawaki
|General Manager
Quality Div.
|General Manager
Field Quality Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.
|Hisayoshi Naito
|General Manager
Quality Assurance Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.
|General Manager
Quality Assurance Dept.
|Kenji Nishimura
|General Manager
Field Quality Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.
|General Manager
Quality Management & Promotion Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.
|Takashi Kamioka
|Staff Manager
Quality Div.
|General Manager
Quality Div.
|Takeji Oya
|General Manager
Quality Management & Promotion Dept.
|Deputy Program Manager
Quality Management & Promotion Dept.
|Takeshi Ishibashi
|General Manager
Domestic Business Div.
|Deputy General Manager
Domestic Business Div.
|Hironori Tanaka
|Deputy General Manager
Domestic Business Div.
|Dispatched to
Kansai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Kazuyoshi Todo
|General Manager
Sales Promotion Dept.
|Dispatched to
Hokuriku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Masanori Hira
|General Manager
Dealer Management Dept.
|Dispatched to
Nishi-Shikoku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Yoshihiro Arikuni
|Staff Manager
Dealer Management Dept.
|Dispatched to
Okinawa Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Yoshiaki Honma
|General Manager
East Japan Business Dept.
|Dispatched to
Kyusyu Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Hideki Onuki
|Field Representative
East Japan Business Dept.
|Dispatched to
Fukushima Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Shinji Utamura
|Field Representative
East Japan Business Dept.
|Dispatched to
Hakodate Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Hideji Yoshida
|General Manager
West Japan Business Dept.
|Dispatched to
Shizuoka Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Yasunari Tanimoto
|Field Representative
West Japan Business Dept.
|Dispatched to
Minami Kyusyu Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Kazunori Nomura
|General Manager
Corporate Communications Div.
|General Manager
Product Strategy Div.
|Takeji Kojima
|General Manager
Financial Planning Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Financial Services Div.
|General Manager
Budget Control Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.
|Naoki Kamemura
|Staff Manager
Financial Services Div.
|General Manager
Treasury Dept.
|Tsunenori Fujii
|General Manager
Treasury Dept.
|Staff Manager
Financial Services Div.
|Keigo Nozaki
|General Manager
Safety, Health and Disaster Prevention Promotion Dept.
|General Manager
Body Production Dept.
Hiroshima Plant
|Kazushige Ara
|General Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs
|Deputy General Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs
|Kenji Matsumoto
|Deputy General Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs
|Staff Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs
|Naoyuki Osaki
|Dispatched to
Hakodate Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|Field Representative
East Japan Business Dept.
|Masahito Hori
|Dispatched to
Hokuriku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Dispatched to
Tohoku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Managing Director)
|Hiroshi Toda
|Dispatched to
Fukushima Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Field Representative
West Japan Business Dept.
|Ryuji Nakamoto
|Dispatched to
Shizuoka Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|General Manager
Franchised-dealership Support Dept.
|Takashi Suto
|Dispatched to
Tokai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|General Manager
Domestic Business Div.
|Yasuhiro Saito
|Dispatched to
Kansai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|Dispatched to
Kansai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Senior Managing Director)
|Osamu Saeki
|Dispatched to
Kansai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Senior Executive Director)
|Staff Manager
Franchised-dealership Support Dept.
|Tomohide Matoba
|Dispatched to
Nishi-Shikoku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|Staff Manager
Sales Development Dept.
|Shiro Arimatsu
|Dispatched to
Kyusyu Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|Dispatched to
Tokai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|Hiroaki Shimada
|Dispatched to
Minami Kyusyu Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)
|General Manager
West Japan Business Dept.
|Katsumasa Kudo
|Dispatched to
Okinawa Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)
|Staff Manager
Franchised-dealership Support Dept.
|Kosuke Doi
|Dispatched to
KURASHIKI KAKO Co., Ltd.
(Advisor)
|General Manager
Product Div.
|Hitoshi Takeshita
|Dispatched to
Japan Climate Systems Corporation (Advisor)
|Deputy General Manager
China Business Div.
|Norihiro Matsuo
|Dispatched to
SMM Auto Finance, Inc.
(Managing Director)
|General Manager
East Japan Business Dept.
|Hideki Terakawa
|Dispatched to
Y-TEK Corporation
(Advisor)
|General Manager
Safety, Health and Disaster Prevention Promotion Dept.
|Kazunori Matsubara
|Dispatched to
Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.
(Director and Executive Vice President）
|Staff Manager
China Business Div.
|Takashi Sumioka