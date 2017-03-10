Home > News Releases > Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

Mazda: Organizational and personnel changes

March 10, 2017

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes, effective April 1, 2017.

1. Organizational Changes

(1) Changes in the area of domestic business

Aim

  • Enhance domestic sales operations by establishing a system to provide franchised dealerships with more specialized and detailed support.

Details of the organizational changes

  • Establish the Sales Promotion Department and transfer the function of supporting dealer sales and profit improvement from the Franchised Dealership Support Department to the newly established department.
  • Establish the Dealer Management Department and transfer functions related to the resolution of medium- to long-term dealer management issues from the Franchised Dealership Support Department to the newly established department.
  • The Franchised Dealership Support Department will be eliminated in line with the above changes.

2. Personnel Changes

(1) Executive officers

New Post Current Post Name
Representative Director
Executive Vice President
Assistant to President;
Oversight of Operations in the Americas and Administrative Domain		 Representative Director
Executive Vice President
Assistant to President;
Oversight of Operations in the Americas and Corporate Planning Domain		 Akira Marumoto
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Financial Services;
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Fleet Sales;
In charge of Global Corporate Communications		 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Financial Services;
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Fleet Sales;
In charge of CSR, Environment and Global Corporate Communications		 Yuji Harada
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Operations in China,
Domestic Sales and Fleet Sales		 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Operations in China,
Domestic Sales and Fleet Sales;
In charge of Global Auditing		 Nobuhide Inamoto
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Quality, Brand Enhancement, Purchasing, Production and Business Logistics		 Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Quality, Brand Enhancement, Production and Business Logistics		 Kiyotaka Shobuda
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of R&D, MDI and Cost Innovation		 Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of R&D and MDI;
In charge of Cost Innovation		 Kiyoshi Fujiwara
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Oversight of Corporate Planning Domain;
In charge of Global IT Solution and MDI		 Senior Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Corporate Planning, Profit Control,
Global IT Solution and MDI		 Akira Koga
Managing Executive Officer
Senior Technical Fellow*
In charge of Technical Research Center and Integrated Control System Development		 Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Technical Research Center,
Powertrain Development and Integrated Control System Development		 Mitsuo Hitomi
Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing
Administrative Domain;
In charge of Global Human Resources and Safety,
Health & Disaster Prevention		 Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Human Resources and Safety,
Health & Disaster Prevention		 Takeshi Fujiga
Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Purchasing and
Cost Innovation		 Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Global Purchasing; Assistant to the Officer in charge of Cost Innovation		 Kazuhisa Fujikawa
Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Officer overseeing Corporate Planning Domain;
In charge of Financial Services		 Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Financial Services; Assistant to the Officer in charge of Corporate Planning		 Tetsuya Fujimoto
Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Operations in China;
Chairman, Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.		 Executive Officer
In charge of Operations in China;
Chairman, Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.		 Nobuhiko Watabe
Managing Executive Officer
In charge of ASEAN Business;
General Manager, ASEAN Business Office;
President
Mazda South East Asia Ltd.		 Executive Officer
In charge of New Emerging Market Operation (excepting Latin America);
General Manager, ASEAN Business Office;
President
Mazda South East Asia Ltd.		 Hiroshi Inoue
Managing Executive Officer
Global Sales Coordination;
In charge of Brand Enhancement,
Global Marketing and Customer Service		 Executive Officer
Global Sales Coordination;
In charge of Brand Enhancement,
Global Marketing and Customer Service		 Yasuhiro Aoyama
Managing Executive Officer
In charge of Powertrain Development, Vehicle Development and Product Planning		 Executive Officer
General Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Ichiro Hirose
Executive Officer
In charge of Global Auditing, CSR, Environment, Secretariat, General & Legal Affairs, Compliance, Risk Management and Mazda Hospital		 Executive Officer
In charge of Secretariat, General & Legal Affairs, Compliance, Risk Management and Mazda Hospital;
General Manager Office of General & Legal Affairs		 Makoto Yoshihara
Executive Officer
In charge of Global Quality; Assistant to the
Officer in charge of Cost Innovation		 Executive Officer
In charge of Global Quality		 Takeshi Mukai
Executive Officer
In charge of Corporate Planning and Cost Planning		 Executive Officer
General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.		 Masashi Aihara
Executive Officer
General Manager
Human Resources Office		 General Manager
Human Resources Office		 Kazuhisa Yoshida
Executive Officer
In charge of R&D Administration and Product Strategy;
General Manager, Product Strategy Div.		 General Manager
Corporate Communications Div.		 Hidetoshi Kudo
Executive Officer
General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.		 General Manager
Vehicle Development Div.		 Hiroyuki Matsumoto
  • * Newly created post for those who possess widely recognized superior expertise in and knowledge of various fields and who are expected to make important contributions to management. (Fellows will receive the same treatment as executive officers.) By creating this post, the Company intends to further strengthen its development of specialists.

(2) General managers and above
New Post Current Post Name
General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.		 General Manager
Planning Promotion Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.		 Takuji Iwashita
General Manager
Planning Promotion Dept.		 Staff Manager
Planning Promotion Dept.		 Shiomi Hiroshi
General Manager
Budget Control Dept.		 General Manager
Financial Planning Dept.		 Shinobu Katagami
General Manager
China Business Promotion Dept.
and Deputy General Manager, China Business Div.		 General Manager
China Business Promotion Dept.		 Osamu Kawamura
General Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.		 General Manager
R&D Planning Dept.
and General Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.		 Susumu Niinai
General Manager
R&D Planning Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
R&D Technical Administration Div.		 General Manager
Technical Research Dept.		 Seiichi Ichimura
General Manager
Technical Research Dept.		 Staff Manager
Technical Research Dept.		 Shin Okamoto
General Manager
Product Div.		 Deputy General Manager
Product Div.		 Koji Noma
Program Manager
Product Div.		 Manager
Vehicle Testing & Research Dept.		 Naohito Saga
Program Manager
Product Div.		 Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Reiji Okita
Program Manager
Product Div.		 Deputy General Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Eiji Nakai
Program Manager
Powertrain Development Div.		 Staff Manager
Engine Design Engineering Dept.		 Nobuhiko Tanaka
General Manager
Electric Drive & PT Control Parts
Development Dept.		 Staff Manager
Electric Drive & PT Control Parts
Development Dept.		 Hideki Yamada
Staff Manager
Electric Drive & PT Control Parts
Development Dept.		 General Manager
Electric Drive & PT Control Parts
Development Dept.		 Takashi Kadowaki
Deputy General Manager
Hiroshima Plant		 Deputy General Manager
Hofu Plant		 Atsumi Taomori
General Manager
Body Production Dept.
Hiroshima Plant		 Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No.4
Hofu Plant		 Masanori Yamane
Deputy General Manager
Hofu Plant		 General Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No.4
Hofu Plant		 Koji Yamasaki
General Manager
Vehicle Production Dept. No.4
Hofu Plant		 Manager
Powertrain Production Dept. No.2
Hiroshima Plant		 Katsunori Miyawaki
General Manager
Quality Div.		 General Manager
Field Quality Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.		 Hisayoshi Naito
General Manager
Quality Assurance Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.		 General Manager
Quality Assurance Dept.		 Kenji Nishimura
General Manager
Field Quality Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.		 General Manager
Quality Management & Promotion Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Quality Div.		 Takashi Kamioka
Staff Manager
Quality Div.		 General Manager
Quality Div.		 Takeji Oya
General Manager
Quality Management & Promotion Dept.		 Deputy Program Manager
Quality Management & Promotion Dept.		 Takeshi Ishibashi
General Manager
Domestic Business Div.		 Deputy General Manager
Domestic Business Div.		 Hironori Tanaka
Deputy General Manager
Domestic Business Div.		 Dispatched to
Kansai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Kazuyoshi Todo
General Manager
Sales Promotion Dept.		 Dispatched to
Hokuriku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Masanori Hira
General Manager
Dealer Management Dept.		 Dispatched to
Nishi-Shikoku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Yoshihiro Arikuni
Staff Manager
Dealer Management Dept.		 Dispatched to
Okinawa Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Yoshiaki Honma
General Manager
East Japan Business Dept.		 Dispatched to
Kyusyu Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Hideki Onuki
Field Representative
East Japan Business Dept.		 Dispatched to
Fukushima Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Shinji Utamura
Field Representative
East Japan Business Dept.		 Dispatched to
Hakodate Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Hideji Yoshida
General Manager
West Japan Business Dept.		 Dispatched to
Shizuoka Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Yasunari Tanimoto
Field Representative
West Japan Business Dept.		 Dispatched to
Minami Kyusyu Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Kazunori Nomura
General Manager
Corporate Communications Div.		 General Manager
Product Strategy Div.		 Takeji Kojima
General Manager
Financial Planning Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Financial Services Div.		 General Manager
Budget Control Dept.
and Deputy General Manager
Corporate Planning & Development Div.		 Naoki Kamemura
Staff Manager
Financial Services Div.		 General Manager
Treasury Dept.		 Tsunenori Fujii
General Manager
Treasury Dept.		 Staff Manager
Financial Services Div.		 Keigo Nozaki
General Manager
Safety, Health and Disaster Prevention Promotion Dept.		 General Manager
Body Production Dept.
Hiroshima Plant		 Kazushige Ara
General Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs		 Deputy General Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs		 Kenji Matsumoto
Deputy General Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs		 Staff Manager
Office of General & Legal Affairs		 Naoyuki Osaki
Dispatched to
Hakodate Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 Field Representative
East Japan Business Dept.		 Masahito Hori
Dispatched to
Hokuriku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Dispatched to
Tohoku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Managing Director)		 Hiroshi Toda
Dispatched to
Fukushima Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Field Representative
West Japan Business Dept.		 Ryuji Nakamoto
Dispatched to
Shizuoka Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 General Manager
Franchised-dealership Support Dept.		 Takashi Suto
Dispatched to
Tokai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 General Manager
Domestic Business Div.		 Yasuhiro Saito
Dispatched to
Kansai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 Dispatched to
Kansai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Senior Managing Director)		 Osamu Saeki
Dispatched to
Kansai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Senior Executive Director)		 Staff Manager
Franchised-dealership Support Dept.		 Tomohide Matoba
Dispatched to
Nishi-Shikoku Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 Staff Manager
Sales Development Dept.		 Shiro Arimatsu
Dispatched to
Kyusyu Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 Dispatched to
Tokai Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 Hiroaki Shimada
Dispatched to
Minami Kyusyu Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director and President)		 General Manager
West Japan Business Dept.		 Katsumasa Kudo
Dispatched to
Okinawa Mazda Co., Ltd.
(Representative Director & President)		 Staff Manager
Franchised-dealership Support Dept.		 Kosuke Doi
Dispatched to
KURASHIKI KAKO Co., Ltd.
(Advisor)		 General Manager
Product Div.		 Hitoshi Takeshita
Dispatched to
Japan Climate Systems Corporation (Advisor)		 Deputy General Manager
China Business Div.		 Norihiro Matsuo
Dispatched to
SMM Auto Finance, Inc.
(Managing Director)		 General Manager
East Japan Business Dept.		 Hideki Terakawa
Dispatched to
Y-TEK Corporation
(Advisor)		 General Manager
Safety, Health and Disaster Prevention Promotion Dept.		 Kazunori Matsubara
Dispatched to
Mazda Motor (China) Co., Ltd.
(Director and Executive Vice President）		 Staff Manager
China Business Div.		 Takashi Sumioka
