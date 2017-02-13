Mazda named Manufacturer of the Year in the 2017 AM Awards

Mazda has lifted the title of Manufacturer of the Year at the 2017 Automotive Management Awards.

Following the fourth-generation MX-5′s unprecedented clean sweep of victories last year – taking the 2016 World Car of the Year, 2016 World Car Design of the Year and 2016 UK Car of the Year awards – it’s clear that Mazda’s driver-focused approach to its current model range is finding favour with judging panels and the general public alike.

In 2016 Mazda recorded 2.4 per cent year-on-year sales growth with retail sales increasing by 10 per cent in a UK market where total retail sales grew by just 2 per cent, while the launch next month of the all-new MX-5 RF Retractable Fastback will bolster the Mazda range to seven models, including the Mazda2, 2017 Mazda3, Mazda6, and both the CX-3 and CX-5 SUVs.

Mazda maintains a highly focused automotive philosophy which links every model in the company’s new-generation line-up. Its standout KODO – Soul of Motion design approach and its unique SKYACTIV Technology deliver entirely human-centred design and engineering ensuring Mazda’s customers benefit from elegant, refined and efficient cars whichprioritisethe Jinba-ittai car-and-driver-as-one driving experience exemplified by the MX-5.

Commenting on the Mazda brand, Automotive Management’s panel of judges said: “They’re now a brand of great cars, not just the one. Attractive, reliable and great to drive, if you weren’t familiar with the brand, or it was hidden from you, you’d think you were driving one of the premium brands”.

Collecting the award Peter Allibon, Sales Director of Mazda UK said, “We are absolutely delighted to have our unique approach to automotive design and engineering recognised through the winning of such a prestigious award.’ And Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda UK added “everything we do at Mazda is dedicated to making things better for our customers and our range of stylish, spirited and we are very happy that our great to drive cars continues to win praise from media and our customers alike.”

