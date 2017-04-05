Mazda achieves record March retail sales

Mazda UK has achieved a record March of retail sales. With retail sales of 7,556, March 2017 has eclipsed the previous record of 7,496 in March 2010 when consumer sales were driven by the government scrappage scheme.

Having arrived in dealerships on the 4th March, demand for the all-new Mazda MX-5 RF exceeded expectations, while equally strong sales for the MX-5 convertible proved the desirability of Mazda’s iconic sports car in this key spring sales month.

However, across all model lines Mazda’s strong performance with retail customers combined with on-target fleet sales meant that total March sales of 11,178 ended just a fraction shy of March 2016’s 11,499, which was the biggest ever sales month in the history of Mazda UK.

Commenting on the successful month Mazda’s Head of Retail Operations, Laura Brailey said “I’m delighted with our results in March; our strong sales performance in this crucial month has delivered a 68 per cent retail mix against an overall market that is 54 per cent retail. This retail success highlights the popularity of our award-winning range with consumers. And having arrived in dealerships at the start of the month, the all-new MazdaMX-5 RF is proving to be very popular with customers loving its unique styling and stunningly engineered roof. On top of that our SUV range continued to attract strong customer interest with the Mazda CX-3 performing ahead of our forecasts.”

Adding, “Mazda UK’s strong retail sales performance in such a competitive marketplace is a fantastic reflection of our stylish and great to drive model line-up but also the dedicated and passionate teams we have within Mazda UK and our 132 dealers, all of which are focused on our drive to deliver a first-class customer experience.”

As another indicator of Mazda’s strong performance in the consumer marketplace Mazda Financial Services provided a record £71m of finance on Mazda vehicles in March and £315m over the last 12 months. With the all-new Mazda CX-5 arriving in dealerships on the 30th June, 2017 promises to be another great year for Mazda UK.

