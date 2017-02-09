Maven launches city car sharing in Atlanta

Maven, General Motors’ personal mobility brand, is expanding its offerings in Atlanta from the Lyft Express Drive program to now include Maven City car sharing.

In 11 months, Maven has launched three products and has grown to 17 cities in the U.S. and Canada: Ann Arbor, Michigan; Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Denver; Detroit; Los Angeles; Jersey City, New Jersey; Nashville, Tennessee; New York City; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix; San Diego; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; and Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

More than 20,000 members have joined Maven and have traveled 57 million miles to connect to the people, places and experiences that matter most to them.

Expanding

Atlanta loves cars, and Maven provides vehicles to fit the needs of every resident. From hybrid electrics to sedans and SUVs, Maven offers a smarter way to drive.

Hourly rates start as low as $8 plus tax including gas and insurance, making Maven the perfect option for date night, trips with friends or a job interview. Unlike other local car-sharing services, Maven has no membership or application fees. New cars packed with technology, features and amenities make the user experience seamless and fully connected.

Here is a look at the newest Maven offering in Atlanta:

Maven City: The Maven City car-sharing program is now in operation and registered members can use the Maven app to reserve one of 50 vehicles at more than 20 locations throughout the city. The initial offering will focus on areas such as Ponce City Market, Midtown, West Midtown, Downtown, Old Fourth Ward, Virginia-Highland, East Atlanta Village and Inman Park.

Maven City members can choose a vehicle from a diverse fleet mix, that includes Chevrolet Cruze and Cruze Hatchback, Malibu, Tahoe and Volt; GMC Acadia and Yukon; and Cadillac ATS and Escalade.

Innovating

Maven is testing future shared mobility services at GM campus car-sharing locations. Campus car-sharing services are currently operating at GM do Brasil headquarters in São Cataeno do Sul and at GM Australia/Holden headquarters.

There are now more than 100 global Maven team members as the brand continues to attract top talent from the car-sharing, ridesharing and connected car industries, as well as some of the best minds from within GM. The Maven team already has filed seven patent applications to help make car sharing more intelligent.

By the numbers

Maven has more than 20,000 members who have made more than 23,000 reservations.

Maven and Express Drive members have logged more than 61 million miles.

The average Maven City trip is 121 miles and lasts more than 13 hours.

Maven City’s most popular vehicles are the Chevrolet Tahoe and Volt.

Quotes

“With cars right around the corner in Atlanta’s most walkable neighborhoods, there is now a Maven vehicle to meet the many different lifestyle needs of people living in the city,” said Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. “Atlanta’s commitment to urban mobility solutions makes it a great choice as the next Maven City car-sharing market.”

Background

Maven is car sharing, refined. A fully connected fleet of General Motors vehicles featuring the newest cars with the latest technology allows users to personalize the entire experience. Customers bring their digital lives into the vehicles through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, including contacts, favorites and maps.

Maven advisor support is available through OnStar for questions, roadside assistance and emergency response, providing peace of mind for the journey. SiriusXM Satellite Radio and 4G LTE wireless connectivity allow for a more engaged experience.

Pricing is simple and transparent, and includes insurance and fuel. A gas card is provided, and users are asked to return the vehicle with at least one-quarter tank of fuel to avoid an additional charge.

Learn more about Maven at www.Maven.com

