Maven introduces reserve, a new monthly offering for members

Maven, General Motors’ personal mobility brand, has expanded its offerings to include a new monthly service, Maven Reserve. Maven members pay a monthly fee to reserve a new GM vehicle loaded with technology for 28 days. Members can download the Maven app to view pricing by market in real time for Maven Reserve.

Maven is a flexible mobility platform that provides members multiple offerings and pricing structures. Maven Reserve allows members to select from wider range of pricing options including hourly to daily or monthly.

The curated Maven Reserve experience includes a dedicated parking space for the duration of the reservation and a personalized walk-through of the vehicle. Insurance and $100 worth of gas are also included, and there are no membership or application fees. Members can access popular GM vehicles for an extended time period without the commitment of leasing, financing or buying.

“At Maven, we’ve matured our platform to meet the dynamic lifestyle needs of our members through multiple sharing solutions,” said Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. “Maven Reserve is an innovative approach that answers requests from members for longer-term reservation options.”

The Maven Reserve Community

Maven Reserve is available now in Los Angeles and San Francisco with plans to expand to other cities. The service was developed initially for entertainment and entrepreneurial communities seeking frictionless, on-demand transportation options and longer-term access to vehicles.

Los Angeles is among the most prolific cities for the entertainment industry and attracts more production companies, celebrity talent agencies and TV pilots than any other city in the United States. The associated workforce spends weeks or months at a time on-site cultivating content, and a need exists for longer-term vehicle reservations.

A Chevrolet Tahoe in Los Angeles provides enough space to store production equipment and carry a crew to multiple sites. A hybrid-electric Chevrolet Volt in San Francisco can easily navigate the city and travel to and from Silicon Valley.

Maven Reserve provides vehicles for the unique lifestyle needs of all members, including those who may be on short-term assignments, business trips, production shoots and vacations.

“Maven Reserve helps our members be there for the moments that matter most, both personally and professionally,” said Megan Stooke, chief marketing officer, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. “Car sharing is evolving and Maven will continue to adapt to members’ wants and needs.”

Since launching in October 2016, Maven City car sharing in Los Angeles has experienced an impressive average monthly member growth of 56 percent. Maven City car sharing in San Francisco has grown on average by 31 percent monthly since launching in September 2016.

The Maven Experience

Members using Maven Reserve will have seamless access to the vehicles through the mobile app. Finding the hottest restaurants and the best nightlife spots in the city is simple with routing services provided by Maven advisor support through OnStar®, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi™ is complimentary as part of the reservation fee, allowing members to stay connected to work and their personal lives. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto easily connect members to contacts, favorites and maps, and SiriusXM is standard on all Maven cars.

By the numbers

In 13 months, Maven has launched three products and has grown to 17 cities in the U.S. and Canada: Ann Arbor, Michigan; Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Denver; Detroit; Los Angeles; Jersey City, New Jersey; Nashville, Tennessee; New York City; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix; San Diego; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; and Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Maven has more than 25,000 members who have made more than 32,000 reservations.

Maven members have traveled more than 80 million miles.

The average Maven City trip is 136 miles and lasts more than 12 hours.

The Chevrolet Tahoe and Volt are among the most popular vehicles in the Maven City car-sharing portfolio.

Background

Maven is car sharing, refined. A fully connected fleet of General Motors vehicles featuring new cars loaded with technology allows users to personalize the entire experience. Members bring their digital lives into the vehicles through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, including contacts, favorites and maps.

Maven advisor support is available through OnStar for questions, roadside assistance and emergency response, allowing peace of mind for the journey. SiriusXM and 4G LTE Wi-Fi allows for a more engaged experience.

Maven Reserve pricing is simple and transparent, and includes insurance and $100 worth of fuel.

